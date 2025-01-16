Thank you for the rain

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Heavenly Father, in May 2024 we came to you in prayer, asking that you send rain to assuage our parched land.

We come today to thank you for answering our prayer and for sending the rain which replenished our reservoirs and dams.

These are now at liveable levels. Let us not take it for granted.

Please give our water managers and our citizens the wisdom to use it wisely, as we transit into the 2025 dry season. Amen.

LINUS F DIDIER

>

Mt Hope