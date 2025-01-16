Starting the new year with ease

Ease in the new year gently -

Jenelle Fraser

Dear AFETT

It still feels like the holidays. I was ready to hit the ground running when the new year turned over but I am just not feeling it.

I have not even set my New Year resolutions and I am feeling very unsettled. What advice do you have to help me get settled into my routine?

Dear reader

The unsettling feeling that you have been experiencing is relatable.

There is an irresistible desire to jump on the "new year, new me" train from the first day of January and kick things off with a bang, right? Wrong!

The expectation that you will suddenly begin exercising five days per week, eat greens, read daily, meditate, meal prep, start Korean skincare, journal and practise stoicism from New Year’s Day, more often than not, doesn't get past the month of January.

I have made a personal commitment to start this new year with ease. Here are some of the strategies that I have implemented that may be helpful to get settled into the new year.

Build habits, rather than trying to jump-start them

The adage "the best time is now" is a saying that has not lost its significance. But, it is imperative that this is not taken out of context.

One of the things that I have learned over the years is that before a habit is formed, it must first become a routine.

For instance, if you want to get into the habit of journalling, you must routinely and consistently journal. Over time, it will become instinctive.

Admittedly, it took me three years to begin journalling consistently.

Before it became a habit, the pretty covers of my brand-new journals beautifully adorned a bookshelf in my home year after year and over time I purposefully built the habit of journalling my thoughts, plans and aspirations.

In like manner, you ought to be purposeful and intentional about building the new habits that you want to incorporate into your lifestyle.

It is not going to be effortless and the magical new year wand will not jump-start all the things that you desire to see differently.

Author and speaker James Clear in his book, Atomic Habits, focuses on cultivating healthy habits, decision-making and continuous improvement.

Clear’s writing is a manual of self-improvement strategies that teaches you how tiny changes can be made to build good habits and break bad ones.

This year, instead of creating a long-winded list of new things to begin as of midnight on December 31, be intentional, be purposeful and give yourself time to build the new habits that you want to implement from this year onwards. If you try to jump-start them, you may stumble upon disappointment.

Replace New Year resolutions with clearly defined visions

One of the greatest gifts that you can give to yourself at the start of the year is the gift of clarity.

Think about your greatest accomplishment(s) yet, did it stem from a New Year resolution or was it the product of a well-executed plan or a vision that you set out to see through?

Whereas a resolution is a firm decision to do or not to do something, a vision involves planning and direction.

The work that it takes to execute a vision makes the outcome not only likely but also realistic.

Individuals who take pleasure in visuals tend to create vision boards with imagery that clearly depicts their aspirations for specific periods.

Your vision board can exhibit your goal for the year, or it can be a two-year plan. Whatever your vision is, a visual representation of your goals and desires has the ability to create a path that can be used to direct your actions.

As you ponder on your intentions for this new year, I implore you to give yourself the gift of clarity and replace the notion of New Year resolutions with clearly defined visions.

Ease in the new year gently

The most imperative thing to consider as you endeavour to settle into the new year is "ease."

As millennial professional women, we tend to glorify being "busy boss babes" with unrealistic to-do lists and hectic schedules.

Truth is, the responsibilities will come, but when that is coupled with the "new year, new me" pressure, it becomes unfeasible.

Be mentally kind to yourself as you endeavour to create new habits, break bad ones and set out clear visions for yourself.

As you balance your existing responsibilities with your new aspirations, new visions and new habits this new year, remind yourself of the importance of ease.

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.

Ask AFETT is brought to you by the Research and Public Advocacy team and addresses issues and concerns of executive and entrepreneurial professionals.