Global Trinidad and Tobago: New Era for trade, investment

COMMERCIAL HUB: An illustration showing TT as a trade and investment hub. - Concept design by Jemuel Richmond.

WITH a bold mandate to achieve 20 per cent year-on-year growth in exports and investment, Global Trinidad and Tobago is poised to set a new standard for national economic ambition.

The newly rebranded agency, formerly the TT Trade and Investment Promotion Agency launched last November, was unveiled on April 15, at Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain.

It is designed to unify the country’s trade and investment promotion efforts and aims to position TT among the world’s top ten trade and investment promotion agencies within five years.

However, chair Franka Costelloe says it is more than just a rebranding – it's a strategic transformation aimed at empowering businesses, attracting high-value investment, and driving sustainable economic growth.

Global Trinidad and Tobago’s stated mission is to empower local businesses to compete globally, diversify the economy, and create a resilient, innovation-driven business environment.

The agency’s vision as outlined in its strategic plan is "To be one of the top 10 trade and investment promotion agencies globally."

This vision is underpinned by measurable objectives, including: Achieving 20 per cent annual growth in exports and investment over the next four years; raising international awareness of TT as a prime business destination in key sectors; building the export capacity of local businesses, especially in manufacturing, creative industries, agribusiness, renewable energy, and business process outsourcing; and attracting and facilitating both local and foreign direct investment through targeted outreach, policy incentives, and streamlined services.

Sekou Alleyne, Global Trinidad and Tobago CEO, said the agency "marks a pivotal shift in how we attract investment and empower our businesses to compete globally in the export market.

"We are here to drive meaningful economic outcomes – more jobs, more innovation and more opportunities for businesses across the country."

The agency’s strategy is built on four pillars: facilitating investment, developing and promoting exports, strengthening global relationships and driving performance through data and innovation.

By merging the expertise of exporTT, InvesTT and CreativeTT, Global Trinidad and Tobago now offers a more efficient integrated service platform for exporters and investors.

There are seven specialised divisions to deliver a full suite of support, including export development, investment promotion, strategy and research, marketing, digital innovation, talent management and finance.

This structure is designed to ensure businesses – especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – have access to market intelligence, trade facilitation, financial and advisory support and connections to global networks.

Alleyne said support for SMEs is a top priority, with dedicated initiatives such as export training, trade missions, and grant-funding programmes to help them enter and succeed in international markets.

Sectoral focus and competitive advantages

Global Trinidad and Tobago is targeting high-growth sectors where the country has a competitive edge.

These include business process outsourcing, renewable energy, manufacturing, creative industries, agribusiness, commercial maritime and logistics. The agency will also leverage policy incentives, such as the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) regime and a film rebate incentive that sets TT apart from regional competitors.

"In the creative services, we actually have a film rebate incentive currently that many of our regional competitors don’t have," Alleyne told Business Day.

"So we already have that competitive advantage, though we don’t have the brand name recognition that Jamaica does.

"We’re currently working with the film specialist aspect within the agency to package that incentive alongside international engagements as well as inward missions."

He said this approach is mirrored in other sectors, where the agency is actively building capacity and identifying export-ready products that can succeed in diverse markets, from far East Asia to Latin America.

Global Trinidad and Tobago operates under a governance framework, with oversight from a board of directors led by Costelloe and deputy chairman Calvin Bijou.

The agency is under the purview of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and according to Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, aligns with national economic priorities and the government’s Vision 2030.

Costelloe highlighted the agency’s broader mission, saying it goes beyond economic growth.

"It’s about building an investment environment that’s transparent, responsible and inclusive.

"In the short term, we are focused on building partnerships and promoting investment-ready opportunities.

"Long-term, we aim to position TT as a premium business destination."

Collaboration is central to the agency’s strategy.

It works closely with public and private sector stakeholders, industry partners, regional and international institutions, and financial organisations to develop investment pipelines and align efforts for maximum impact.

Regular consultations, trade missions and roadshows are planned to maintain strong investor and business engagement.

Gopee-Scoon, who spearheaded the amalgamation of the three legacy agencies, describes the initiative as "a strategic decision driven by the need to optimise our resources and align expertise and efforts under a single, focused agency to deliver more impactful results for our country.

"This bold approach," she added, "instils confidence in our collective ability to tackle challenges head-on by reinventing the way we work and how we future-proof the TT economy.

"The new structure of Global Trinidad and Tobago will remove duplication, strengthen co-ordination and allow for a more integrated approach to how we work and how we promote TT as a destination for trade and investment.

"A single, cohesive agency means clearer lines of accountability, faster decision-making and more efficient service delivery."

In a turbulent global economic landscape, the agency said it is focused on building resilience through diversified partnerships, strengthened trade agreements and a relentless focus on simplification and efficiency to improve the ease of doing business.

"The increased uncertainty created by some of our trading partners presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

"It is also a timely reminder of why we must continuously innovate and advocate for our producers and exporters in global markets and focus deeply on diversification and import substitution."

The agency’s efforts are reportedly already bearing fruit, with recent initiatives such as the execution of the Expocomer Trade Show in Panama, participation in the ongoing World Expo in Osaka, Japan and the facilitation of new investments like the Carenet Health LLC launch.

A distinctive brand and national pride

Global Trinidad and Tobago’s new brand identity is encapsulated in a logo designed to symbolise the nation’s ambition and potential.

"This new logo sets the stage for establishing a national brand that will speak more powerfully to our identity and our global offer," said Gopee-Scoon.

"It affirms our purpose as a bigger, brighter, bolder entity ready to assert our position in the international trade arena."

The logo’s elements – a stylised globe, a crescent of red, the twin islands and a dynamic runway – intentionally reflect the agency’s strategic aims: "Export. Invest. Prosper."

The agency’s leadership team, including president Sekou Alleyne and deputy CEO Stacy Adams, offers a wealth of experience.

Gopee-Scoon expressed confidence in their ability to deliver: "Alleyne has been instrumental in shaping our investment landscape."

She highlighted Alleyne’s achievements, which include leading the emergence of the international business process outsourcing cluster, which consists of nine operational firms currently employing over 2,500 people.

He also led the tenanting of eTecK’s Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, which reportedly has a 98 per cent tenant commitment.

"I am confident that Alleyne’s leadership will propel us to further distinguish and reinforce our position as an ideal location for investment and trade," said Gopee-Scoon.

Alleyne said he is focused on the future.

"We want to ensure that our businesses are not only export-ready but also globally competitive."