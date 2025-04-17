Ansa packaging achieves food safety certification

ANSA Packaging Ltd, a subsidiary of the Ansa McAl group of companies, has achieved the FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification) – a globally recognised standard for food safety management systems.

In a release on April 17, Ansa Packaging said the certification was a milestone in its ongoing commitment to quality, safety and operations excellence in the packaging industry.

"FSSC 22000 is one of the most rigorous certifications recognised by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), designed to ensure that organisations across the food supply chain meet internationally benchmarked standards for food safety and hygiene," the release said.

Sector head David Hadeed said the certification reflects the company’s dedication, discipline and performance culture, embedded in the team from its inception.

"It reinforces our promise to provide our clients with packaging that meets the highest global standards," he said.

The packaging certification covers its manufacturing process for food-grade packaging solutions.

"It positions the company as a premier partner for regional and international food and beverage manufacturers," the release said.

It also underscores the organisation’s proactive approach to risk management, traceability and continuous improvement.