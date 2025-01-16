Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph rescue Khary Pierre XI on 1st day of trial match

(FILE) Khary Pierre XI's Joshua James struck 71 not out. - Photo by David Reid

Cephas Cooper, Mbeki Joseph and aggressive allrounder Joshua James all struck fifties for the Khary Pierre XI on the first day of day of a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force trial match against the Jyd Goolie XI at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva on January 15.

As the Red Force prospects continue to prepare for the start of the West Indies Regional Four-Day Championships which bowl off with a clash against the Combined Campuses and Colleges on January 29, the Pierre XI had a good end to the first day's play in the day/night clash. After being sent in by the Goolie XI, the Pierre XI got to 301 for for seven at stumps, with James (71 not out off 95 balls), Joseph (70 off 78) and Cooper (71 off 122) setting the tone for the innings.

The Pierre XI did lose an early wicket, as Kamil Pooran (two) was bowled by pacer Philton Williams (one for 51) in the third over. Cooper and opening batsman Isaiah Rajah (31 off 87) then had a healthy partnership as they put on 89 for the second wicket before the latter fell to Vikash Mohan (two for 20).

Cooper then shared in a 46-run partnership with Chrystian Thurthon (29 off 40), before left-arm spinner Justyn Gangoo (three for 26) turned the game in the Goolie XI's favour with three quick wickets. After dismissing Thurton, Gangoo got the scalps of Tion Webster (seven) and Cooper in the same over as the Pierre XI slipped from a strong position at 138 for two to 148 for five.

The Pierre XI slid into further danger when wicket-keeper/batsman Daniel Williams (eight) was dismissed by Mohan to leave the score on 167 for six.

James then joined Joseph in the middle, and the pair took to the attack to the Goolie XI as they put on 89 for the seventh wicket before Joseph was eventually dismissed by Shatrughan Rambaran (one for 25). Joseph struck nine fours and three sixes in his brisk innings, with the towering James slamming seven fours and five sixes in his unbeaten knock.

Before the close of play, James then dominated a 45-run stand with Joshua Davis (five not out) to see the Pierre XI to stumps without further loss.

The match will continue from 1 pm on January 16.

Summarised Scores:

KHARY PIERRE XI – 301/7 (Joshua James 71 not out, Cephas Cooper 71, Mbeki Joseph 70; Justyn Gangoo 3/26, Vikash Mohan 2/20) vs JYD GOOLIE XI.