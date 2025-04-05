Paul, Phillip in Elite Pan Am sprint 1/4 final

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul, front, in the men's sprint semifinals against Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland at the UCI Track Cycling Championships in Ballerup, Denmark. - UCI/FILE PHOTO

Speedster Nicholas Paul remains on course in defence of his Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships men’s sprint title after he and compatriot Njisane Phillip advanced the 1/4 finals at the National Olympic Velodrome in Asunción, Paraguay, on April 4.

After qualifying fastest in the sprint qualifying round (flying 200m) in 9.641 seconds, Paul was victorious in his heat against Colombian Nicolas Olivera in the 1/8 final. He resumes his sprint title defence on April 5.

Additionally, two-time TT Olympian Phillip also progressed to the 1/4 final after qualifying fourth fastest (9.849s) in the opening round, and then getting past American Geneway Tang in the 1/8 final. He also resumes his quest on April 5.

Additionally, women’s sprinter Makaira Wallace finished a credible seventh in the sprints on debut at her first Elite Pan Ams. She qualified tenth fastest in the flying 200m and made it into the sprint quarter-finals where she was eliminated.

Wallace was pleased with her performance and posted to Facebook, “Achieved the goal of making it to the sprint quarterfinals, so top eight was the goal. Qualified 10th and ended up placing 7th.”

On April 3, Paul and pro endurance cyclist Teniel Campbell added two more medals to the nation’s Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships tally after pedalling to silver and bronze, respectively, on day three

After riding to gold in the men’s team sprint on day one, Paul rode to keirin silver in a tightly contested final. With two laps to go, Paul pumped his legs from fourth into second place.

He battled to the front of the back just before the last bend, but a surging Quintero on the outside gained a narrow advantage on the final straight to pip him into second place. Canadian Nick Wammes came in third.

In the women’s elimination, Campbell led for healthy part of the gold medal race and rallied until the final three riders. Campbell ensured she finished among the medals by making sure she edged her regional rivals into a medal place, and settled for bronze.

Also, on April 3, US-based pro endurance cyclist Alexi Costa-Ramirez pedalled to fourth in the women’s scratch race. The top three finishers were Mexican Yareli Mendoza, Cuban Marlies Mejias and Colombian Elizabeth Castano respectively.