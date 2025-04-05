Scyon Charles five-for leads South East to TTCB U17 title

TTCB's 2025 Under-17 Interzone champions South East. - Photo courtesy TTCB

South East claimed the TT Cricket Board's (TTCB) Under-17 Interzone crown on April 4 when they got a 69-run win against Central in a low-scoring final at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

Sent in to bat first, South East made a modest score of 176 for nine from 43 overs with middle-order batsman Zane Maraj top-scoring with 51 off 79 balls and skipper Brendan Boodoo making 36 off 46. Ra'ed Ali Khan (two for 25) and Kyle Ramesar (two for 41) led Central's bowling attack.

In their turn at the crease, Central had an almighty struggle as they were bowled out for 107 in 26.4 overs. Sanjay Naidoo was the lone Central batsman to stand up to the South East bowling as he made 33 off 44.

Pacer Scyon Charles ripped through Central's batting with figures of five for 27 and claimed the first five scalps as he got openers Darrius Batoosingh (two) and skipper Saleem Khan (15), along with Aadi Ramsaran (one), Christiano Ramanan and Sameer Khan (both zero). Ganesh Gobin, who grabbed a five-wicket haul in the semifinals on April 2, also aided in Central's demise as he took three for 14.

Boodoo capped off a good allround game with figures of two for 26 as his team got the facile victory.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH EAST: 176/9 from 43 overs (Zane Maraj 51, Brendan Boodoo 36; Ra'ed Ali Khan 2/25, Kyle Ramesar 2/41) vs CENTRAL: 107 from 26.4 overs (Sanjay Naidoo 33, Saleem Khan 15, R Khan 15; Scyon Charles 5/27, Ganesh Gobin 3/14, B Boodoo 2/26). South East won by 69 runs.