Jereem 7th in 400m at Jamaica Grand Slam Track

In this August 6, 2024 file photo, TT's Jereem Richards reacts after his men's 400-metre semifinal at the 2024 Olympics in Saint-Denis, France. - AP PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago runner Jereem Richards had a tough start to his 2025 campaign as he finished seventh in the men’s 400m event on day one of the Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 4.

Richards clocked a relatively slow 45.35 seconds despite putting in a strong effort across the first 200 metres. American Christopher Bailey, who won gold with the US men’s 4x400m relay team at the Paris Olympics, topped the field in 44.34s.

British track star and Paris Olympic 400m silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith took silver in 44.65s while Paris 4x400m relay gold medallist and American Vernon Norwood clocked 44.70s to round off the top three finishers.

Richards, who holds the national record with his 43.78s clocking in a fourth-place finish in the 400m event in Paris last year, returns to the Kingston track for the men’s long sprints 200m event, after press time on April 5.