Hinds: Morris-Julian's death not caused by lack of water

The Farfan Street, Arima, home of deceased MP Lisa Morris-Julian. The MP and two of her children died in a fire that gutted the home on December 16. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE -

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says that a lack of water was not an issue in the fire that claimed the lives of MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children on December 16.

Hinds spoke on CCN TV6's Morning Edition on January 16.

A statement from the Ministry of National Security on January 15 said Hinds received the report from the three-man committee tasked with examining the events surrounding the fire, in addition to reviewing the performance of the Arima and Tunapuna Fire Stations on January 10.

He said he had shared the contents with the chairman of the National Security Council – the Prime Minister – as well as consumed some of it himself.

On January 15, Hinds told Newsday that he would present the findings to the National Security Council at the first opportunity.

"I am not entirely at liberty to speak on the matter just yet, as it is due for the full consideration of the National Security Council, but I think I am at liberty to say one thing."

Hinds, in replying to a statement made earlier on the show by Prof Selwyn Cudjoe that the December 16 deaths were caused by a lack of water available to the Fire Service, said, "That is not the case!"

"I will go no further but simply to record for the national community that water was not the issue."

On December 17, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales strongly denied a claim by the Fire Service of a lack of water in Arima in relation to the house fire on December 16.

The claim was made in a statement by the Fire Service on December 16.

Gonzales said at no point was there a lack of water pressure or the availability of water in general.

He said the Hollis System, supplying water to Farfan Street, was ramped up to full production on December 12 and further increased on December 15, ensuring a reliable supply.

Gonzales said at 4.30 am on December 16, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) was alerted to the fire on Farfan Street, in the heart of Arima.

"Immediate action was taken to divert supply via the Subero Street Booster to increase the pressures in the Farfan Street area.

"Another water source, off the Guanapo Water Treatment Plant was used as an auxiliary supply via the supply via valving operations near Hearty Foods and Sorzano Street at approximately 5.30 am to ensure that an an alternate supply can be introduced into the area if required."

Gonzales condemned what he described as the "the gross and unfortunate misrepresentation of the facts of this tragic incident and the added grief it has caused."

Hinds announced the three-man committee on December 20.

The committee's mandate included a thorough review of the Fire Service's response time, the availability of water resources and an assessment of the arrival and departure logs, to ensure timely and adequate action was taken.

The investigation also aimed to address public concerns about conflicting reports, surrounding the cause of the fire and the response.

On December 16, a call was made to the Arima Fire Station about the fire that claimed the lives of Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education, 25-year-old Xianne and six-year-old Jesiah.

The Fire Service said the station’s fire truck was unavailable, having been deployed to an industrial fire. The Tunapuna Fire Station was subsequently contacted, but its truck was also busy, responding to another house fire.

The findings of the report, along with its recommendations, will be reviewed by the National Security Council.