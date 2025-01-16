Evolution FC eager to make note in debut TTPFL tier 2 season

In this May 25, 2024 file photo, Evolution FC players and staff celebrate their victory in the under-20 age group of the Trinidad leg of the Republic Cup National Youth Football League at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. Photo courtesy 12 Media Productions. -

SEVEN months after claiming the under-20 national title in the Republic Cup Youth tournament, Edinburgh 500-based club Evolution FC are eager to make another big splash when they turn out for their debut campaign in the TT Premier Football League's (TTPFL) tier two season which kicks off on January 18.

Evolution FC will play their first tier two game from 4 pm on the opening day of the campaign with a home clash with Club Sando FC II at the Edinburgh 500 recreation ground in Chaguanas. They will be one of 21 teams competing in an expanded tier two competition which will have a two-group, round-robin format before subsequent playoffs are contested to determine the champion team. Harlem Strikers are the reigning tier two champions.

Officially registered in mid-2022, Evolution FC are co-coached by Husani Thomas and former national senior team defender Kern Cupid, who also serves as the club's co-directors.

For Thomas, 41, stepping into the TTPFL at this stage is aligned with the club's bigger vision.

"It's really the philosophy of the club and academy that our objective when we started with the club was always to have succession planning and have a pathway for players to be able to move from youth level football straight into senior level football."

He said, once approached, taking up the invitation to enter the league was a no-brainer.

TTPFL acting CEO Yale Antoine told Newsday, that in preparation for the 2024/25 TTPFL tier two season, first preference was given to clubs that had participated in the Super League in years past, as well TTPFL tier one teams who already had a functioning second team or the capabilities to field a tier two team.

To this end, Thomas said an invitation was initially extended to the club Central 500 Spartans. With the Spartans unable to take the TTPFL up on its offer, Thomas said Evolution were more than happy to step in and be the flag bearers for Edinburgh.

"We're very fortunate as a club, the way we have been set up from existence, we have all the administrative things in place to be able to make that step up (to the TTPFL tier two)," Thomas said, during a January 15 interview.

"And we're fortunate to be managed by VirtuSpace, who oversees the administrative side of the club."

He said they were accepted into the league in mid-December, with their sessions ahead of the campaign commencing on January 2.

Despite the short turnaround, Thomas said the players put in the work immediately and both he and Cupid are excited to see it reflected on the field.

"Even up to yesterday (January 14) we trained, and we were really impressed with the quality of football the boys were playing...the information that the guys have taken on and how receptive they've been to the information and how they've executed in the short space of time, it's really pleasing to see."

Thomas said at least seven players from last year's Republic Cup under-20 winning team will be in the tier two lineup, and he said the club intends on pursuing their title defence in the popular youth tourney which is expected to run from February 8-May 3.

Evolution's tier two team is mostly comprised of under-23 players, with Thomas pointing to Akil Clarke, Donovan Derrick and William Murray as the team's senior players.

And though Thomas said there's a level of confidence and fearlessness within the group, he said they don't intend to be naive.

"When it's time for them to pick it up and play at a high pace or fast intensity, I think they definitely have the energy, know-how and quality of players to be able to do that. But when it's time to be able to manage games and be able to play the situation and the time in the game...I think we have the discipline and the tactical knowledge to be able to execute the game plan the way we want."

With the accolade of the Central Football Association's most promising team having been added to their 2024 resume, Thomas said Evolution are prepared to take it up a notch in 2025.

"I think entering tier two has brought a real buzz around the club and around the community of Edinburgh 500 as well. Now, some of the same of the little ones in the academy – we have players as young as four – can come out on a weekend and see the senior team play at a good level and play against some of the top teams in the country."