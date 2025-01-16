East Mucurapo, Fatima cop basketball school titles

Holy Name Convent Ashaki Charles dribbles against Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School Ashlee Seepaul during the TT Schools Basketball Association's North-Zone league game at the Maloney Indoor Courts, on January 16, 2025. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

EAST Mucurapo Secondary and Fatima College were crowned the champions of the TT Schools Basketball Opening Knockout competition at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena on January 16.

Schools from across the country competed in the one-day tournament with many zones represented.

East Mucurapo showed their dominance from the start in the girls’ open competition with an 18-1 victory over St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain. In another contest, Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School defeated Holy Name Convent 5-2 in a game where the teams struggled to convert baskets.

Ranessa Serrette was one of the stars on the day, scoring six points to lead East Mucurapo to the title with a 15-2 win over Fyzabad. Holy Name sealed third spot with an 8-6 victory over St Joseph’s Convent.

There were a few one-sided games in the preliminary phase of the Under-17 boys division.

>

Defending champions Fatima whipped Presentation College San Fernando 29-5, St Mary’s College defeated Fyzabad 29-7 and Holy Cross eased past Chaguanas North Secondary 18-5. Two of the games went down to the wire as El Dorado West edged San Juan South 13-12 and Queen’s Royal College held on to beat Hillview 9-7. Trinity East got past East Mucurapo 26-15 in the other game.

After round two, Fatima and Holy Cross were left to battle in the final.

In the final, Holy Cross were leading 9-8 at halftime as the Fatima players had to find a few answers. Whatever coach Garvin Warwick told his players at the break certainly worked as Fatima went on a 13-2 run in the second half as the match ended 21-11 in the favour of team from Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain. Trinity College East finished third.

Warwick said, “I think there is always room for improvement...especially from a systematic point of view.”

He said Holy Cross made them work. “Hard fought win, but the reality is the guys have work to continue to do.”

Fatima will now prepare for the league competition. In 2024, Fatima won the Under-15 and Under-20 crowns and finished second in the Under-17 age group to Holy Cross.

Serrette and William Francis of Fatima demonstrated their individual brilliance, coming out on top in the skills challenge. Similar to what is done in the NBA, the players were required to dribble down the court, make a layup up and then dribble to the next end of the court and make a jump shot.

Speaking to the media, president of the TT Schools Basketball Association Allison Bastien said the organisers want the players to develop life skills through sport. “In terms of the students we would like them to compete...learn that in life we win, we lose,” she said.

>

“For the organisation, our goal is to rise above challenges and have a good product, a good programme.” Prior to the competition, a march past took place. (With reporting by Ayanna Kinsale).