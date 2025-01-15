West Indies' Warrican welcomes role in spin-friendly Pakistan

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican. - (FILE PHOTO)

JOMEL Warrican said he is anticipating the challenge of possibly playing an integral role in the two-match Test series against Pakistan, as the conditions are expected to be spin-friendly.

The series bowls off on January 17 with both matches set to be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

The left-arm Warrican is one of three spinners in the squad with fellow left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and off spinner Kevin Sinclair also making the trip to Pakistan.

Speaking to Cricket West Indies media, Warrican said he is relishing the role of spinner.

"You have to embrace it and enjoy that challenge...help us defeat Pakistan in the series or if not compete or draw the series, whichever outcome happens. Me being one of the top three spinners it is a case where you have to enjoy the challenge...and perform to the best of your ability."

The series against Pakistan will be the last for West Indies in the 2023-2025 World Test Championship. It has been a tough time for West Indies during the championship with two wins, two draws and seven losses in 11 matches. West Indies are ninth in the nine-team standings and Pakistan are eighth. West Indies will move above Pakistan in the table with a series win.

"Anyone will want to have a brilliant climax, so for us we really need those points to finish very strong...finish the World Test Championship with a bang."

Warrican said he would not adjust his plans too much because of spin-friendly wickets. "Don't get carried away with the conditions, still got to stick to the basics," he said. "You got to be disciplined, put the balls in the right areas and just wait for something to happen sometimes, not get too caught up in being overly aggressive...just have a balance and stick to the basics."

West Indies drew a three-day warm-up match against Pakistan Shaheens last week.

"The preparation has been very well. We had a couple days to practice and play our practice game as well and I think the guys took the opportunity to get familiar with the conditions and prepare well for the Test series starting on Friday."