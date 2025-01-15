Thank you, ambassador

US Ambassador Candace Bond -

THE EDITOR: I have never met or seen outgoing US Ambassador Candace Bond.

However, she has accomplished a significant amount of work in her two years and two months in TT.

Some of that work involved strengthening communities, which the US has deemed as "no-go" areas for its staff.

What was most striking, however, is how she totally immersed herself into the culture of TT. This was evident from her first year.

She was present at many major and minor cultural events and seemed to immensely enjoy herself.

>

Bond was, perhaps, the most open and straightforward US representative to serve in TT.

Thank you, Ambassador Bond, and here is hoping that you and your family will take many pleasant memories of our country in your future journeys.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope