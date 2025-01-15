Makaira Wallace pedals to sprint 4th in Canada

ELITE cyclist Makaira Wallace just missed out on her first podium finish for 2025 after finishing fourth in the women’s sprint at the Bromont class two event in Quebec, Canada, on January 7-8.

After clocking a nippy 11.384 seconds in the women’s sprint qualifying round, the JLD Cycling Academy rider advanced as the second fastest qualifier, with Canada’s Sarah Obran (11.030s) topping the nine cyclists.

Wallace, 18, then locked horns with Canadian Emy Savard in the race for bronze, which she lost and eventually finished just outside the medals. Orban went on to cop gold while American speedster McKenna McKee battled to silver.

Wallace also contested the keirin event and placed fifth. Canadian Lauriane Genest won this event, with McKee in second, Orban third and Canadian Erin Watchman in fourth.

The Bromont class two was Wallace’s first event for the new year, and her second as a senior cyclist. She concluded her junior campaign in 2024 and now competes in the elite division.

She also concluded her junior career on a high after copping the First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportswoman of the Year at their Sports Awards and 2025 Hall of Fame Induction at Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on January 11.