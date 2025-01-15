Danger outside Treasury building

THE EDITOR: I write to highlight a dangerous hazard on the corner of Edward Street and Independence Square north, outside the Treasury building.

Just ahead of a dangerous manhole cover there is a big hole that is getting bigger and bigger every day. It is filled with glass bottles, but I can confidently say that a network of erosion exists below, because of the underground rivers on Abercromby and Edward Streets.

In the middle of the intersection box painted yellow is a rectangular manhole cover approximately two feet by six feet that is on the verge of collapse. It has sunk so deep that when heading east on Independence Square, drivers cannot see it.

I therefore call on the Port of Spain City Corporation to repair these impending disasters. It is worse than the average pothole in TT. If anything, or anybody, falls into the hole, God alone knows where they would end up.

With all that money in the Treasury building, money can't be a problem.

Works Minister Rohan Sinanan drives his Jeep Wrangler over it and Mayor Chinua Alleyne is studying Christmas lights.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas