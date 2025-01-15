Caricom vets: Beware of bird flu spread

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The Caribbean Community's Committee of Chief Veterinary Officers (CCCVO) is warning member nations to intensify efforts to prevent the entry of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI/bird flu).

A release on Tuesday said a risk analysis sub-committee of the committee met and made recommendations to Caricom member states last month. These include reviewing and updating national HPAI emergency plans and intensifying surveillance and early-detection mechanism and activities.

The committee also urged member states to improve collaboration on diagnostics, increase data-sharing to improve regional readiness and mitigate the risk of the disease entering through importing live animals.

It also advised regional co-ordination among development partners should be intensified and a one-health approach used among regional public health agencies.

The release warned that the HPAIV subtype of "bird flu" causes serious illness that can spread rapidly and result in high death rates in different bird species. It said the most common way for the virus to enter a territory is through migratory wild birds.

>

Recently, it said, the number of cases in non-avian species has risen.

According to the most recent rapid risk assessment report from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) dated November 6, the region was at a moderate risk for the virus.

While it said the potential risk for human health in general population linked to animal exposure in the Americas was likely, its consequences were expected to be minor.

In November, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh told Newsday the ministry was keeping a close eye on the virus.

“As is customary with all new viruses, the ministry continues its surveillance testing to detect any potential cases and proactively protect public health.”

He said the ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries to monitor animal and human health, paying particular attention to any unusual clusters of illness in poultry, livestock, or people who may have been in contact with these animals.

While avian influenza primarily affects birds, it is also possible to jump species and infect humans. According to a December 3 PAHO epidemiological alert, there have been 61 such instances in four countries in the Americas since 2022, with 58 infections in 2024.

Of these recent cases, one was in Canada and 57 were in the US. Of the 57 detected in the US, 43 were between October and November.

The sole case in Canada was an adolescent with no known contact with infected poultry. Similarly, for those infected with the virus in the US, a source of exposure could not be determined for two of the cases. All others had linked exposure to sick or infected cattle and poultry.

>