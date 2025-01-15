A leader for only the elite

Energy Minister Stuart Young -

THE EDITOR: Stuart Young, being peddled as the heir apparent leader of the PNM by Dr Rowley, represents a puzzling and potentially detrimental choice by some of the core party executives.

While Young has held high-profile portfolios such as minister of national security and minister of energy, his track record has not been very impressive in either portfolios which gives great concerns about his capability to lead the party and, god forbid, the country effectively.

As minister of national security, Young presided over a period marked by increasing crime and a growing feeling of insecurity among citizens. That’s why he was apparently moved.

His tenure was characterised by a lack of innovation, no real strategies or meaningful results in addressing crime, which continues to plague TT under the present minister.

The high levels of violent crime under his watch have shown an inability to effectively tackle the root causes of the issue, leaving citizens in constant fear for their lives and livelihoods, which continue unabated under this administration.

>

In his current role as minister of energy and energy industries, Young has overseen one of the worst periods for the country’s energy sector in decades. TT’s once-thriving energy industry, the main source of forex (foreign exchange) and income of our economy, has faced under-production, reduced revenues, and declining investments by foreign investors.

Young has failed to implement policies to stimulate the sector, negotiate more favourable terms for new projects, or address major challenges such as the depletion of natural gas reserves and production capacity. This decline has had a ripple effect for the economy, for employment, and for the country’s ability to remain competitive on the global stage.

Young also lacks the charisma and grassroots appeal in the opinion of many PNM party stalwarts that are essential for any leader of the PNM. The party’s core support base that comes from the working class and rural communities has often pulsated with leaders who understand their struggles and are able to speak to them at that level effectively.

Young, however, is perceived as elitist and disconnected from the everyday realities of the grassroots, PNM’s diehard supporters. His inability to speak to the party’s base has already alienated long-standing supporters and weakened the PNM’s electoral chances.

Rowley’s departure and possible endorsement of Young as his successor is both bewildering and risky. The PNM has always had a leader who can inspire confidence, deliver substantial results, and connect with its grassroots supporters.

Young’s track record and public image recently degenerated tremendously by his misogynistic remarks against the opposition leader, suggesting he is ill-suited for this role. Someone who has no respect for the opposition leader, let alone a women, cannot be trusted.

Only the PNM diehard core voices should be heard as they look to the future to choose a leader for the party. They must push back against the sycophants and prioritise true leadership that is capable, grounded, and attuned to the needs of the party at this crucial time.

DR NEIL GOSINE

UNC treasurer

>