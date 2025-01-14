PNM MPs rally around Stuart Young

St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh arrives to Parliament on January 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

SEVERAL government MPs expressed support for Energy Minister Stuart Young being positioned to become prime minister upon Dr Rowley's exit from the post, speaking to reporters before the House of Representatives sitting on January 13.

After MPs had voted 11/nine in favour of Young over Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles at a recent PNM parliamentary retreat in Tobago, by January 12 at a news briefing chaired by Young and Minister of Youth Development Foster Cummings at Balisier House after the PNM General Council meeting came word that all 21 PNM MPs have signed their support for Young as PM.

Talking to reporters outside the Red House, many PNM MPs also backed Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne's expected bid to become PNM candidate in Rowley's Diego Martin West seat in the upcoming general election.

Toco/Sangre Grande MP Roger Monroe, "My only thought at this time is that I am one hundred per cent behind my colleague, the Honourable Stuart Young. I back him as the next prime minister to be and he has my full support. He has the other Members of the House support.

"We are definitely going to go into the general election with Stuart Young as our Prime Minister and will will definitely be the next government of TT, upon the 2025 election with Stuart Young."

>

Asked about Browne, Monroe said, "Excellent decision by another one of my esteemed colleagues. I must say that I would also pledge my full support when he is selected for the Diego Martin West seat. I know it may be a big shoe to fill, but I am sure he is very capable to do such."

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, when asked about the PNM leadership contest, said that should be put in the past and the focus now be on moving forward.

"The issue of my personal support for Minister Young was never in doubt.

"We just wanted a particular process to be followed, the process was followed, the party is happy, my constituency is happy and we are moving forward."

Asked about Browne, Deyalsingh said, "That is democracy in the party. Let us see what happens."

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the PNM was not an ordinary party but was an institution which rises to meet its challenges.

"We have an election to win, we have people to serve, we have a country to save, and that is the business of the PNM at this time."

Reporters asked her views on Browne vying for Diego Martin West.

She said, "I think there may be a lot of contest for that seat and I am wishing all who have put their hats in the ring all the best."

>

She said as an MP she had gone through the nomination and screening process.

"And Dr Browne is an old hat at this. He has been around before, so I wish him the best and all other contenders."

Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce said, "Well, I am very happy that we were able to select someone to try to transition the party, moving forward.

"The PNM is a very strong and experienced party. I think we are a very stable party.

"I am proud even though there may have been some slight bumps. I am proud that we could always prevail and show the country that there is stability, unity and trust among us."

He denied say suggestion the party would implode.

"Differences of opinion does not mean imploding or anything like that. Differences of opinion were expressed which we are free to express.

"But the strongest part of it is that we as a party could come together and move forward because we understand the seriousness of the party and how it affects our country."

Asked about Browne, Leonce said, "We are a part and how our constitution is (is) that once a party group can nominate you, you then can appear before the screening committee to make a final decision."

>

He promised to continue to support the PNM, the country and his community, even as he bows out as MP.