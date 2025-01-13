Browne, de Nobriga to screen for Diego Martin West, Central

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, left, and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne enjoy a good joke as they leave the Santa Rosa RC Chuch after the funeral for D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and her two children. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga have confirmed that they are offering themselves as nominees to be screened for the constituencies of Diego Martin West and Diego Martin Central respectively.

De Nobriga is the incumbent Diego Martin Central MP.

Browne, who represented Diego Martin Central from November 2007-June 2015, is seeking to contest Diego Martin West after the Prime Minister indicated on January 3 that he will not be standing for re-election there.

Dr Rowley has been Diego Martin West MP since 1991.

Rowley also said he will be resigning as prime minister and PNM political leader.

After the PNM's General Council meeting at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on January 11, party general secretary Foster Cummings said 20 PNM MPs have agreed to support Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young to succeed Rowley as prime minister.

On January 6, Rowley said the PNM's parliamentary caucus approved Young as his prime ministerial successor.

In a WhatsApp comment on January 13, Browne said, "I can confirm that I have I given my consent to be nominated."

Referring to unconfirmed media reports which spoke about his being the PNM's Diego Martin West candidate after Rowley announced his intention to retire from electoral politics, Browne observed speculation often gets ahead of the facts.

"The particular process has only just begun, where a nomination period has been officially announced as open, and I am now in a position to say that I have indicated my consent to be nominated. I have already done so through the proper channels."

De Nobriga was asked if he has offered himself as a nominee for Diego Martin Central, which he won in August 2020.

He replied, "Yes."

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is the incumbent Diego Martin North/East MP. He has not indicated whether or not he intends to stand for re-election, and was unavailable for comment.

No dates have been set as yet for screening nominees for the three Diego Martin seats, Port of Spain North/St Ann's West, Port of Spain South and D'Abadie/O'Meara.

To date, the PNM has selected 33 candidates for the next general election, which is constitutionally due by August.

The party will reopen screening for nominees for D'Abadie/O'Meara after the death of incumbent MP Lisa Morris-Julian in a fire at her Arima home on December 16. Morris-Julian had been nominated unopposed for the constituency.

Before her death, the party had selected 32 election candidates (including Morris-Julian).

