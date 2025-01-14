Historic change coming to PNM

THE EDITOR: Over the past two weeks the topic of discussion has been Prime Minister Rowley's intention to resign office, exit public life and go off to his family. His decision is a historic one.

From Mason Hall to Whitehall, Dr Rowley dedicated 45 years of his life to the service of TT. He has contributed quite a lot to the development of the nation. He most certainly deserves a happy, enjoyable retirement.

On January 6 Rowley announced that Minister Stuart Young was voted to be the new leader. Young over the years has and continues to prove that he is capable of leading and managing the affairs of this country with high morals and integrity. His achievements are monumental as he daily shows his love and selfless service.

While I avoid commenting on statements made by members of the opposition, I offer my deepest sympathies to the opposition leader and her members. It is obvious she is delirious and once again caught unprepared, hence her perplexing statements.

I read where she commented that a lazy young man has replaced a lazy old man. She said the latest developments in the PNM is an affront to democracy.

The UNC leader needs to understand that the only affront to democracy is a leader who has lost multiple elections and refuses to demit office. An affront to democracy is having individuals on million-dollar bail sitting at her side with the intention to "represent" the people of this country.

An affront to democracy is leading a government plagued by controversy and every Monday morning having to replace a minister.

The opposition leader should be the last person to refer to anyone as lazy and old. She refers to Rowley as old and greedy. Rowley at age 75 fulfils all his obligations as Prime Minister, walks faster than the officers in his security detail, and does not require assistance exiting his vehicle. He tends to his sheep and other animals on his farm, as well as his crops.

Stuart Young works 15-20 hours a day and has placed on hold a prominent legal practice not only in TT, but the Caribbean and the UK, all in the name of service to country.

Both Rowley and Young are present in Parliament and their MP offices seeing and representing the people who elected them.

The opposition leader needs to take a good look in the mirror and use the time when she is absent from Parliament and not doing the people’s business to do some deep introspection. Her utterances are those of a delirious woman who is seeking power and office by any means necessary.

As Alfred Adler said, "the power-hungry individual follows a path to his or her own destruction."

I believe the opposition leader realises that she has already become a victim of this philosophy. However, it is not too late for her followers. Those who continue to support her will unfortunately suffer the consequences of her decisions, as they have done over the years.

The country is in good hands and I hope and pray that Young will continue to be the humble, ambitious, hard-working gentleman that he has always been.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando