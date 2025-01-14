Couva Carnival moves into gear
Celebrations for Couva Carnival 2025 move into high gear on January 18, with screening of prospective contestants for the Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant at the Balmain Community Centre, Balmain, Couva, starting at 10 am.
The pageant, one of the main highlights of festivities in central Trinidad, is attended by thousands and serves as a gateway for the top performers to enter more prestigious events, a media release said.
Co-ordinator Marcia Merrick-Mohammed, herself a former pageant winner, is planning to put on a spectacular show this year with exciting new elements, the release said.
Chairman of the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) Ramchand Rajbal Maraj said committee members have been meeting regularly since December to fine-tune preparations for the festivities.
“We intend to introduce a new element to Couva Carnival this year by inviting the general public to be a part of our formal launch which gives them a taste of what the entire season will deliver,” he said in the release.
He made a stirring appeal to the business community to get more actively involved in Carnival in central Trinidad.
“We need more assistance from our corporate citizens to take Couva Carnival to a higher level. It is very costly to put on these shows which are free to the public. Our subvention from the National Carnival Commission does not cover our full expenditure,” he noted.
Anyone desirous of taking part in the pageant or sponsoring a contestant can contact either Merrick-Mohammed at 345-0012 or Shanti Ramcharan at 498-8621.
Couva Carnival events:
January 18
10 am: Screening for Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant, Balmain Community Centre, Balmain, Couva
January 26
9 am: Auditions for Calypso Monarch competitions (Seniors & Juniors), Balmain Community Centre
February 15
4 pm: Formal launch Couva Carnival and sashing of Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant contestants, Bear Feelings Restaurant & Bar, Southern Main Road, McBean, Couva
February 22
Motorcade for Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant
February 27
7 pm: TUCO South/Central Calypso Tent, Couva car park
February 28
7 pm: Finals of Couva Calypso Monarch competitions (Seniors & Juniors) and Extempo competition, Couva car park
March 1
Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant finals, Couva car park
March 2
1 pm: Kiddies Carnival, Couva car park
5 pm: Stickfighting competition, pan and extempo
March 3
5 am: J’Ouvert competition, Couva car park
7 pm: Monday Nite Mas and King and Queen of the bands competitions
March 4
11 am: Parade of the bands and las lap, Couva car park.
