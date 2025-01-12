Trinidad and Tobago 21st in first appearance at four-man bobsleigh World Cup

TT's four-man bobsleigh team. -

In the country's first-ever appearance at the four-man International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup, the Trinidad and Tobago quartet just missed out making the final round after placing 21st in heat one at the Olympia Bob Run St Moritz-Celerina in Switzerland on January 12.

TT's Axel Brown, De Aundre John, Shakeel John and Xaverri Williams were the 23rd and final team to hit the track. Their time of one minute, 6.25 seconds (1:06.25) was just outside of the 20th-placed Lichtenstein team who occupied the final qualifying spot with a clocking of 1:06.07.

TT's pilot Brown posted to Instagram, "So close, but history made."

It was the first appearance for a Caribbean country at the four-man bobsleigh World Cup in almost 30 years, and followed on the heels of TT's performance at the North American Cup in December. TT tied for fourth at the North American Cup and earned a spot on the extended podium.

Germany dominated proceedings at the World Cup, with their two teams finishing first and second. The quartet of Francesco Friedrich, Alexander Schuller, Matthias Sommer and Felix Straub seized sold with 2:09.13, with their countrymen Florian Bauer, Erec Bruckert, Georg Fleischhauer and Johannes Lochner (2:09.36) grabbing second spot.

The Great Britain team of Greg Cackett, Leon Greenwood, Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence placed third in 2:09.43, with the Swiss quartet of Andreas Haas, Dominik Hufschmid, Dominik Schlapfer and Michael Vogt (2:09.44) coming in fourth.

Another German quartet in Adam Ammour, Issam Ammour, Benedikt Hertel and Rupert Schenk rounded off the top five with a time of 2:09.61.