Bess Motors Ltd reaffirm commitment to premier one club Marchin Patriots

Bess Motors Ltd owner Ian Maharaj, left, presents Bess Motors Marchin Patriots president Adrian Ali with a sponsorship cheque for the 2025 cricket season. - Photo via Bess Motors Marchin Patriots

Bess Motors Ltd reaffirmed its commitment to Marchin Patriots Cricket Club with another “significant sponsor deal” geared toward development.

Ian Maharaj, owner of Bess Motors Ltd, presented the sponsorship cheque to the president of Bess Motors Marchin Patriots, Adrian Ali.

The gesture, “symbolizes the enduring partnership between the company and the club, a bond that has grown stronger over the years,” a club statement said on January 11.

Since 2018, Bess Motors Ltd has shown support for the club, now in its second year competing in the domestic top flight.

Ali expressed gratitude for this renewed support.

“Bess Motors Ltd has been more than a sponsor. They’ve been a partner in our journey to greatness. This sponsorship fuels our ambitions to continue achieving excellence on and off the field while nurturing the next generation of cricket stars,” he said.

Over the years, Bess Motors Ltd’s support has been instrumental in elevating the Patriots from zonal competition to becoming one of the top cricket teams in TT. Under this partnership, the Patriots have achieved historic milestones, including a championship division triple-crown in 2023 and Premier One 50 over winners in 2024.

“The contributions have not only empowered our players to excel but also helped us to inspire young talent and foster a strong cricketing culture in our community.”

“As we look ahead, this renewed partnership will enable us to enhance our training facilities, expand youth development programmes, and maintain our standing as champions in local and national cricket.”