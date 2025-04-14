Netballers clinch Jean Pierre Youth title

The Trinidad and Tobago Girls Under-16 netball team. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

SHERDON PIERRE

THE TT Under-16 netball team clinched their first ever Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball title in the 21st edition of the tournament as they defeated St Lucia 34-20 in their final round-robin match on April 12 at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, Wildey, Barbados.

TT needed a victory against the St Lucians to complete the tournament unbeaten and the girls absorbed some early pressure in the first two quarters to eventually win comfortably in the end.

The junior Calypso Girls held a slim lead of 8-6 after the first quarter. TT, then added ten more goals to their score, whilst their competitors netted seven to head to the half-time with a lead of 18-13.

However, knowing that a victory will create history for the twin-island team, they tightened the defence in the third quarter only allowing one goal while adding ten goals to open up a 28-14 advantage. In the fourth and final quarter, both teams added six goals apiece as the match ended 34-20 in favour of TT.

>

In previous games, TT defeated Barbados (38-22), Grenada (30-19), Antigua and Barbuda (24-6), and Dominica (44-13).

In the team shooting competition held earlier in the tournament, TT earned top honours by scoring 128 goals. Barbados finished second with 120 and St Lucia were third with 119 goals.

Special Awards:

Most Valuable Player: Shian Lewis (TT)

Highest shooter: Shian Lewis (TT)

Most accurate shooter: Makayla Grant (TT)

TT awards: Best shooting team, best team on parade, most disciplined, best team spirit, best goal average, best defending team, six players in top 16 players of the tournament.

TT squad:

Shoots: Makayla Grant, Shian Lewis, Tenicia Goodridge, Natalia Chapman

>

Centre court: Kelsea Gardner, Rayelle Boca, Adannaya Martin, Sophia Hernandez

Defence: Nefertiti Barrington, Aneisha Hyles, Kalvinelle Roberts, Jerusha Des Vignes

Reserves: Zweditu Alexander, Joeshel Jacob, Amara Bhagan

Coaches: Suzie Hyles-Lewis, Simone Morgan

Physio: David Mack

Trainer: Runako Gittens

Manager: Jody Sprott

Public relations: Akil Pegus