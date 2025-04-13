Odeka O’Neil sets roots in Tobago

Odeka O’Neil back in front of the camera at Tobago Channel Five. Photos courtesy Odeka O’Neil - Photos courtesy Odeka O'Neil

ODEKA O’NEIL has reclaimed her life.

Eleven years ago, the former CNC3 news anchor moved to Tobago to take up a position in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) as a senior communications officer in the Division of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development.

O’Neil told WMN on April 7 the move was the result of “a desire for a fresh perspective.”

The experience, she said, has enriched her life in ways she never imagined.

“It has truly been a rewarding journey both personally and professionally. The experience has shaped my growth in ways I never expected and continues to be fulfilling in many aspects,” she said.

The divorced mother of two said there were several factors that influenced her decision.

She yearned for stability, a slower pace of life and the “close-knit community” for which Tobago has historically been known, reminded her of her own upbringing in rural south Trinidad.

“My daughters were just three and nine at the time and I wanted them to grow up in a space that felt safe and connected. Less traffic, a sense of community and a better quality of life all factored into the decision.”

Working on the island, though, was not without its challenges.

“Professionally, adapting to the public sector space, limited budgets and the workplace culture in the division were challenging at first.

“However, my field is dynamic and I love that no two days are the same. I was able to use my multimedia skills in magazine production, photography, PowerPoint animation, social media management and broadcast to support the division’s communications needs.”

O’Neil said on a personal level, the opportunity has “offered my children and me a wonderful lifestyle – from enjoying beaches to embracing nature.”

She said while there are some limitations – fewer shopping options and higher costs of living due to the inter-island transport system – they’ve learned to support and lean on local talent.

“I now feel fully integrated into the culture and community. I like to say I’m a Tobagonian by boat, not birth.”

At the division, O’Neil is part of a small but dedicated team that is responsible for media relations, stakeholder engagement, public information dissemination and crisis communication.

“It’s a demanding role, especially given the socio-political environment and the public’s high demand for housing and utility support. But I enjoy it.”

Her job involves drafting press releases, covering stakeholder site visits, creating visual and written content and advising senior leadership on messaging or overseeing the division’s growing suite of digital platforms, including WhatsApp communities and channels for more immediate and grassroots level engagement.

She told WMN, “In the absence of a full media unit, I have worn many hats, including photographer, graphic designer and sometimes even media trainer.

“I am especially happy that I get to utilise my multimedia and journalistic skills daily, blending creativity with strategy to tell the stories that matter and build trust with our audiences. It’s fast-paced, demanding and deeply rewarding.”

In August 2024, O’Neil also began anchoring Tobago Channel Five’s nightly newscast, from Tuesdays to Fridays. She said the role has reignited her passion for media.

“It feels exhilarating to be back in front of the camera.”

But she observed that media environment has changed from when she started more than two decades ago.

“Many media workers do dual roles but I didn’t realise how much I missed it.”

She said she accepted the position mainly to support her daughter at university “and also because news has always been a passion of mine.”

O’Neil said she was humbled by the offer.

“It was really good of them to take the chance on me not knowing if I still have the skills set. They were open and gave me the best offer and I really appreciate them a lot.”

She said the company has a small but experienced team of reporters.

“I really admire the fact that they are the foundation in terms of television broadcast media in Tobago. So I am happy to have their support to be their main anchor.”

Although she has veered into training and development, O’Neil said returning to news, especially during this political season, has been exciting.

“I enjoy witnessing the political processes, strategy and the intellectual thrill of election coverage. Many of my former university colleagues from around the world haven’t had the same privilege to see democracy in action so closely.”

A past student of Point Fortin College, O’Neil grew up in Clifton Hill, Point Fortin, and later moved to Siparia.

She has over 20 years of experience in media, ten years in communications management and a further ten years as a freelance communication consultant.

O’Neil holds a master’s in international journalism with minors in development communications and magazine production from Cardiff University in Wales in 2007 and a diploma in broadcast journalism.

The communications professional said she has always been drawn to storytelling.

“I realised early on the impact media can have in shaping society and giving a voice to the voiceless. That desire to inform and inspire is what led me to media and communications.

“I love the mix of creativity and responsibility. The ability to inform, educate and influence change gives me purpose. I still get a rush when delivering impactful news stories.”

Her first official media position was as an On-the-Job (OJT) trainee at age 21, working as a broadcasting officer at the Government Information Services Ltd.

Two years later, O’Neil’s media career took off when she joined Power 102 FM as a radio news anchor and journalist, covering the Parliament and political beat, under the guidance of prominent broadcaster Dale Enoch.

She later joined CCN TV6 as a senior journalist and weekend news anchor but left in 2003 to pursue a diploma in broadcast journalism from the Thomson Foundation in the UK.

O’Neil’s role as a news anchor at CNC3 made her a household name.

With her velvety voice, poised bearing and girl-next-door appeal, she was part of an “elite” anchor team which included former broadcasters Shelly Dass and Roger Sant.

She described her experience at the media house as rich and fulfilling.

“I was an anchor at CNC3 for a year. I was brought on to do feature and human interest stories rather than daily news which aligned perfectly with my interests. I enjoyed telling the stories of under-represented families and communities.”

After CNC3, O’Neil established her consultancy, One Comm, where she designed communication and etiquette training programmes.

The St Jude’s Home for Girls in Belmont, Trinidad, was among her early clients.

“That moment solidified my belief in purposeful work.”

She also worked as a freelance life skills facilitator with the then-ministry of science and technology for three years, offering employability skills training to OJT trainees.

O’Neil later became head of news for an online news platform, TNT News Finder (now defunct).

Still, media remains her first love.

Asked how she sees the media landscape in Tobago, O’Neil said, “It is developing, but there’s a need for more investigative journalism and storytelling that reflects the island’s unique culture. Digital media has changed consumption habits, and we need to diversify content and support local journalism.”

She said many people in Trinidad still don’t understand Tobago’s identity and culture.

“It goes far beyond tourism. There are deeper stories that need to be told.”

O’Neil is passionate about improving communication culture, especially among youth.

“Many young people resort to conflict because they lack the tools to express themselves. If we can teach effective communication, I believe we can reduce crime and build stronger communities.”

She is also a staunch advocate for the empowerment of women.

Her play, What Do Men Really Want? is a testament to this cause.

O’Neil said it was produced to encourage introspection and healing around how women communicate with themselves, each-other and men.

She said, “Pen and paper have always been my best friends, especially during life’s tougher moments. In 2009, I vividly remember pouring my heart onto paper. I was navigating the emotional fallout of failed expectations in a relationship, betrayal by close female friends and my own growing frustration with certain cultural behaviours in the country.

“Four years later, I stumbled upon those notes again and I had a eureka moment, what I held in my hand wasn’t just emotional scribbles. It was a manuscript.”

At that time, O’Neil said she was delivering a life skills programme to trainees and “I felt a growing urge to share my story with the young women I met.”

She reached out to a friend, theatre director, producer and actor Kurtis Gross, to get feedback.

“After reading my notes, he looked me in the eye and said, ‘Girl, you are going to stage a production out of this material.’ He had faith in me before I even saw it myself.”

Under Gross’ direction, O’Neil staged three successful productions of the play in San Fernando (2014), Port of Spain (2016) and Tobago (2019).

The show, she said, weaves poetry, monologues and dramatic storytelling to explore the complexities of love, masculinity, heartbreak and healing.

“It’s grounded in real life experiences, delivered with authenticity and vulnerability. The response was humbling – audiences resonated deeply with the themes and many thanked us for saying what they’ve always felt but couldn’t articulate.”

In the midst of parenting and fulfilling the demands of her hectic schedule, O’Neil is hoping to rekindle her passion for dance.

“It holds a special place in her heart.”

As a child, she was trained in ballet and gymnastics under Eugene Joseph, founder of the Trinidad Dance Theatre. “Although I have not pursued formal dance training as an adult, I’m enthusiastic about rekindling this passion especially with dance’s recent recognition as an Olympic sport.”

Now that her children are older, she also wants to take up golf as a hobby.

“Tobago does have some of the most beautiful golf courses.”

O’Neil is also excited to meet her relatives on the island. An aunt on her late father’s side was married to a Quashie in Tobago but he died about 40 years ago.

And many people have told her that she is related to the O’Neil family in east Tobago.

“I’ve met a few relatives over the years but I still need to make the time to connect more deeply and create a proper family tree. It’s something I hope to do soon as building those roots is important to me.”