Central Sports race to six-wicket victory in National League

Central Sports batsman Kjorn Ottley. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

SHERDON PIERRE

DEFENDING champions Central Sports secured the lone victory with a six-wicket win over Clarke Road United when action ended in round six of the TT Cricket Board Premier One Two-Day National Cricket League, on April 13.

Central Sports, who already clinched first innings points against Clarke Road United on day one, added 50 runs to their overnight score of 191/7 to be all out for 241 runs. National opening batter Kjorn Ottley blasted 88 runs (five fours, two sixes) and Derone Davis added 40 crucial runs. Off-spinner Mark Deyal led the charge for Clarke Road with 6/92.

Batting in the second innings, Clarke Road squandered a good opening start of 87 runs between Antonio Gomez (58) and Nicholas Sookdeosingh (33) to settle for a below-par score of 190 all out.

Needing 107 runs for victory in 18 overs, Central Sports reached their target in 14.5 overs whilst losing four wickets in the run chase. Jeremiah Cruickshank belted 59 (five fours, two sixes) and Leonardo Julien added 25.

Yorkshire claimed first innings points against Victoria United before the end of play on day one. They were bowled out on day two for 282, managing a healthy lead of 79 runs. Top-order batter Akeel Mohammed (100) and Aadian Racha (57) were the leading run scorers. Jovan Ali (3/55) and Damion Joachim (3/61) were top wicket takers for Victoria.

However, the Victorians who were seeking victory responded with a blistering 303/8 declared with Riyaad Mohammed falling short of a well-played century when he was out for 93. Guyanese Akshaya Persaud added 50 and Joachim made a brisk 41, while Racha (4/34) was the best bowler for Yorkshire.

Yorkshire were set a target of 225 runs to win, but held on to a nervy draw in the end as they closed on 121/8. Trevon James top scored with 74 vital runs, while Joachim and Duane Charles bagged two wickets apiece for Victoria.

At the Inshan Ali Grounds, Merry Boys were bowled out for 199 chasing Preysal`s huge total of 380 all out made on the previous match day. Opener Gerard Chin top scored with 69, and he was assisted by Ryan Ramasray (46) and Andrew Rambaran (43). Aneal Rooplal grabbed 4/31 whilst Justyn Gangoo and Jason Batson claimed two wickets apiece.

Merry Boys were made to follow on and ended on 217/6 from 49.3 overs at the end of the match, resulting in a draw. Rondell Ramlogan (67) and Chin (46) were the leading scorers in the second innings. Matthew Patrick claimed five wickets for 37 runs for Preysal.

Played at CIC Grounds, Prisons Sports Club made 366 all out and it was good enough to claim first innings points against Queen`s Park Cricket Club. QPCC were skittled out for 214 all out in their first innings. Darren Bravo top scored with 65 and he was assisted by Jordan Warner (35). Daniel Barb was the pick of the bowlers for Prisons with 5/56. Following on, QPCC were 86/1 when the match ended.

Summarised Scores:

VICTORIA UNITED – 203 (Marcelle Jones 71; Quincy Babel 4/42, Ziggy Levi 3/58) and 303/8 dec. (Riyaad Mohammed 93, Akshaya Persaud 50, Joachim 41; Aadian Racha 4/34) vs YORKSHIRE – 282 (Akeel Mohammed 100, Aidan Racha 57; Jovan Ali 3/55, Damion Joachim 3/61) & 121/8 Trevon James 74; Duane Charles 2/8, Joachim 2/27). Match drawn, Yorkshire got first innings points.

PRISONS – 366 (Rickson Maniram 61, Jerve Cummings 53, Kareem Hamilton 51) vs QUEEN`S PARK CRICKET CLUB – 214 (Darren Bravo 65, Jordan Warner 35; Daniel Barb 5/56) and 86/1 F/O (Jordan Warner 49). Match drawn, Prisons got first innings points.

PREYSAL – 380 (Camillo Carimbocas 111, Sachin Seecharan 108; Saurav Worrell 5-109) vs Merryboys – 199 (Gerard Chin 69, Ryan Ramasray 46, Andrew Rambarran 43; Aneal Rooplal 4/31, Justyn Gangoo 2/19, Jason Batson 2/14) and 217/6 (Rondell Ramlogan 67, Chin 46; Matthew Patrick 5/37). Match drawn, Preysal got first innings points.

CLARKE ROAD UNITED - 155 (Ahkeel Mollon 38; Aamir Ali 4/35, Mikel Govia 3-49 Derone Davis 2/43) and 190 (Imran Khan 5/69) vs CENTRAL SPORTS – 241 (Kjorn Ottley 88, Davis 40; Mark Deyal 6/92) and 107/4 (Jeremiah Cruickshank 59, Leonardo Julien 25; Deyal 3/52) Central Sports won by six wickets.

POWERGEN – 110/4 (Ewart Nicholson 62, Videsh Sookhai vs MARCHIN PATRIOTS – Patriots won by default.