Hasely Crawford Stadium track opens April 15

Work being done at the Hasely Crawford Stadium a few weeks ago. - File photo courtesy SporTT

The long-awaited re-opening of the Hasely Crawford Stadium (HCS) in Mucurapo is set for April 15, a few days before the hosting of one of the Caribbean`s most prestigious competitions – the 52nd Carifta Athletics Games, which sprints off from April 19-21.

The replacement and recertification of the HCS track commenced almost seven months ago when it was closed to all public events from September 20.

On April 13, Sport Company of TT CEO Jason Williams told Newsday, via WhatsApp, that the venue will be completed on April 15.

Prior to April 13, the latest official update that was given to the public about the venue was a month ago via the SporTT Facebook page on March 13. The statement said, “Big things are happening at the HCS as we lay the foundation – literally – for a new world-class track.”

Head coach of the Carifta team, Wendell Williams, confirmed that there were several stumbling blocks but remains hopeful of a good showing by TT at the games. Williams said, “The preparation wasn’t ideal, but coaches did what they had to do. Sometimes in adversities the best comes out of us.”

At the time of the interview, Williams couldn’t confirm the exact date of the handing over of the facility, but he said, “I have all trust that we will get to use the track as soon as it is completed...it is going to be ready I have no doubt about it.” An optimistic coach added, “We are hoping to have two to three practices on it before the games.” Williams boasted that all the athletes in the squad attained the standard qualifications.

Several coaches, and athletes who are representing TT at the Games, are disappointed because of the tardiness to complete the work on the track. They claim that the situation has left them at a disadvantage as they would be unfamiliar with the newly-laid track, denying them of any home advantage.

The Carifta trials was scheduled to be held at the venue on April 5 and 6, but was shifted to Manny Ramjohn Stadium for the track events. The Hasely Crawford Stadium training field was used for the field events on April 4.

A developmental track meet was also scheduled for April 12 and 13 at Hasely Crawford, but that was cancelled. The purpose of the meet was to serve as a “dry run” for testing the timing clock, transportation and amongst other logistical matters.

Several coaches and athletes shared their disapproval of the entire situation anonymously to Newsday. A disappointed club coach, who has athletes selected for the games, said, “It is disheartening, it is a difficult situation for the athletes, parents and coaches. Then, they expect the athletes to perform at a high level.” The coach went on to say, “Having the track ready is one thing, but days before the event we cannot prepare properly.” Another coach said, “Little to no information was presented to us (concerning usage of the track).”

A participating athlete said, “We supposed to have home advantage, we supposed to know the track, so we just as lost as everyone else. We should be running on the track already and familiarising ourselves with it.”

The season saw many hurdles for track and field participants in TT, mainly the lack of training facilities leading up to the Carifta and the deplorable state of the Larry Gomes Stadium, Ato Boldon Stadium and Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

A team of 78 athletes have been chosen to represent TT at the Carifta Athletics meet. TT will also host the 2025 Carifta Aquatics Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, from April 19-22. The open water event will take place at Five Islands Amusement Park, Chaguaramas, on April 23.