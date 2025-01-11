South fight back on day two of North-South Classic

South batsman Jason Mohammed plays a shot during day two of the Namalco/TTCB senior North/South Classic at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on January 10. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

South rallied back on day two of the Namalco Construction Services Ltd North-South Classic with veteran Jason Mohammed (86 not out) and Cephas Cooper (83 not out) championing the fight at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on January 10.

Up to press time, South posted 184/2 and trailed North’s first innings score of 346 all out, by 162 runs.

When play resumed on the second day, North were 319/8 and could only add 27 runs to their overnight total.

Andrew Rambaran (84) led their scorers while Joshua James (59) also notched a half century. Justin Manick (5/73) finished with the best figures for South’s bowling attack with youngster Aadian Racha (2/58) also among the wickets.

In reply, South had a shaky start but were steadied by the batting contributions of Mohammed and Cooper, who put on a fighting display.

>

Opener Kamil Pooran scored only nine runs before the southern pair showed some mettle and repaired the innings.

At that time, North bowlers Tion Webster (1/26) and Philton Williams (1/46) were the lone wicket-takers.

Day three resumes at the same venue on January 11 from 2 pm.

After the four-day match concludes, Red Force selectors will use standout performances from this match to select the national team for the West Indies Championship (regional four-day).