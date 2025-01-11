Make road humps visible

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The presence of unmarked, invisible speed humps on roadways pose a significant safety hazard, potentially leading to serious accidents. When these humps are not adequately painted or signposted, drivers may not be aware of their presence until it’s too late, resulting in abrupt stops or loss of control.

This lack of visibility increases the risk of vehicular damage and can endanger the safety of drivers and pedestrians. Moreover, sudden jolts from unseen humps can lead to injuries, particularly for those in poorly secured vehicles or those with pre-existing health conditions.

Addressing this issue is crucial for enhancing road safety. Local authorities must prioritise the marking of speed humps and ensure proper signage ahead of these traffic-calming features. Reflective paint and clear warning signs can alert drivers to slow down, significantly reducing the likelihood of accidents.

Public awareness campaigns could also educate drivers about road conditions and the importance of adhering to speed limits. By investing in proper road maintenance and visibility measures, authorities can create safer roadways for everyone. Ultimately, proactive measures to identify and clearly mark speed humps will contribute to a safer driving environment, protecting road users and the community at large,

GORDON LAUGHLIN

>

via e-mail