A proactive approach to gel blaster toy guns

A gel blaster toy gun for sale at a variety store in Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I have looked at the recent discussion surrounding gel blaster toy guns and I see a unique opportunity for the police to engage with the community in a positive and proactive manner. Rather than immediately adopting a purely punitive approach, I believe we should consider a strategy that prioritises education, community engagement, and crime prevention.

While it’s crucial to regulate these devices to prevent misuse and ensure public safety, simply banning or criminalising their possession could have unintended consequences. It risks alienating young people and driving this activity underground, making it harder to monitor and potentially leading to more dangerous modifications or imitations.

Instead, we should consider a multi-faceted approach that includes:

* Educational programmes: Conduct workshops and demonstrations focused on responsible gel blaster use, emphasising safety protocols, proper handling, and the importance of distinguishing these toys from real firearms. These programmes could be run in partnership with community centres, schools, and youth organisations.

* Registration and documentation: Implement a system for registering gel blasters and documenting their owners. This would allow the police to track these devices, deter illegal modifications, and build a database for future reference. This process could also include background checks to prevent known offenders from possessing these toys.

* Organised events and activities: Facilitate organised gel blaster events and competitions in controlled environments. This would provide a safe and structured outlet for young people to enjoy this activity, fostering a sense of community and promoting positive engagement with law enforcement, which could begin the process of increasing public trust and confidence which is now at eight per cent. This could be done in collaboration with existing sports clubs or by creating new dedicated organisations.

* Community policing initiatives: Integrate gel blaster safety and responsible use into existing community policing programmes. This would allow officers to build relationships with young people and their families, addressing concerns and promoting positive interactions.

This approach offers several benefits:

* Crime prevention: By engaging young people in positive activities and fostering trust with law enforcement, we can help prevent them from becoming involved in more serious crime.

* Community building: Organised events and educational programmes can strengthen community bonds and create opportunities for positive interaction between young people and the police.

* National recognition: Many youths crave fame, so by organising competitions where teams and individuals showcase their skills, all sponsored by advertisers, we can fulfil that need and this could become the foundation where they could build careers in the protective services or even in national, regional and international competitions. This approach successfully transformed steelpan from criminal "clash of the bands" to the legitimate cultural art form it is today.

* Data collection: Registration and documentation provide valuable data that can be used to monitor gel blaster usage and inform future policy decisions.

* Positive image for law enforcement: By taking a proactive and educational approach, the police can build a more positive image within the community, particularly among young people.

It is important to acknowledge the potential for misuse of these toys, and appropriate measures must be in place to address any illegal activity. However, we should not overlook the opportunity to use this situation to promote safety, build community, and provide positive outlets for our youth.

A balanced and considered approach – prioritising education and engagement over solely punitive measures – is the most effective way to address this issue and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.

TIM TEEMAL

St James