Seventh-Day Adventist Church apologises to Freetown Collective's Lou Lyons

Pastor Leslie Moses, president of the South Caribbean Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists, has apologised to Lou Lyons, co-founder of the band Freetown Collective.

The apology was contained in an unsigned, undated letter purporting to be Moses' official statement which was shared with the media on January 9.

In the statement, Moses addressed the issue surrounding Lyons' attendance at the Old Year's night service at the Stanmore Avenue SDA church, in Port of Spain, denying that the church was involved in the allegations against him.

Moses said the matter caused "disquiet"in the SDA's community time of grief and sorrow.

The statement said, "Following the unfolding of the tragic incident, a photograph of Mr Lou Lyons, a respected musician and member of the band Freetown Collective, who was present on December 31, 2024 at the church service held at the Stanmore Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church and presided over in part by Mr Randall Hector was circulated, along with certain references to Mr Lyons’ attendance at and his departure from the said church service which immediately preceded the events which led to the untimely passing of Mr. Randall Hector."

Moses said the service was streamed on the internet "for all to view."

He added, "I wish to assure all that the South Caribbean Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists and or the governing body of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Trinidad and Tobago in no way whatsoever facilitated, participated in and or encouraged the statements concerning and or any references to Mr Lyons’ attendance at the said church service.

"It is deeply regretted that Mr Lyons’ attendance and his participation in the church service have been misrepresented by a person or persons unknown.

"On behalf of the South Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Adventists (SCC), I publicly sympathise with Mr Lyons for the distress caused by this most regrettable turn of events."

Moses expressed regret over what had happened.

"I take this opportunity to publicly denounce the said publication and references to Mr Lyons, to sympathise with him in this distress and further to remind all not only of the need for responsibility in the publication and dissemination of information, but also of the need for courtesy, compassion, thoughtfulness and respect for all in so doing."

Earlier, Newsday was told the church had reached out to Lyons directly asking for a meeting.

However, he maintained his position that he did not want a private meeting and preferred any response from the church to be in writing to his attorney, Joel Roper.

Roper sent a pre-action protocol letter to Moses on January 6.

On January 9, Newsday was told there had been no written reply or apology from the church to the pre-action letter or to Roper.

Roper’s letter complained of the dissemination of “misleading and damaging information” about Lyons' attendance at a service at the church on December 31.

Lyons' photos were shared alongside false claims suggesting his involvement in the murder of special prosecutor Randall Hector, which occurred nearby after the service.

Hector had just delivered a sermon and was walking to his car with his family when he was shot several times. He collapsed on the pavement and church officials took him to hospital, where he later died.

Roper said Lyons’ reputation as a law-abiding citizen, legal professional and member of the band Freetown Collective was tarnished by the reckless dissemination of his image.

Roper said the accusations adversely affected Lyon’s personal and professional life, jeopardising corporate sponsorship deals for the band.

He contends the church's agents acted negligently by releasing photos and false claims linking Lyons to the crime.

Roper said Lyons was a long-standing member of the SDA Church.

In a Facebook post immediately after the incident, Lyons identified himself as the person in the video and said, “I am Lou Lyons of the band Freetown Collective. This is my image and likeness being shared with erroneous and false information. I’m not a suspect in any ongoing investigation. Please cease and desist from further dissemination.”

Lyons demanded an immediate public apology proportional to the harm caused, confirmation or denial of whether the church edited and released the footage.

The letter said the “adverse effects of the reckless dissemination of misinformation were so obvious” that Pastor Bray of the Stanmore Avenue church offered a private apology.

The letter said while Lyons appreciated the sentiment, he wanted more “public measures that would help restore as best as possible his image and character in the eyes of the general public.

The letter gave the SDA church 28 days to meet Lyons’ demands or face legal action.

Roper urged to resolve the matter through negotiations and out of court but affirmed readiness to pursue a defamation lawsuit if necessary.