Scarborough beat Pleasantville, edge closer to SSFL premier division promotion

SCARBOROUGH Secondary (four points) took a big step towards possible Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division promotion for the 2025 campaign on January 9 when they got a 3-1 victory against Pleasantville Secondary in a rescheduled Big 5 championship division playoff match in Shaw Park, Tobago.

Six weeks after a power outage at Shaw Park brought the initial game between the teams to an end at the 70-minute mark, Scarborough and Pleasantville renewed their promotion quest. Their meeting on November 29 was tied at 1-1 before the game was called off, but Scarborough were in no mood for a stalemate this time around.

Scarborough opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Jaheim Toney, with Johan Elliot doubling the advantage in the 17th minute to take the hosts into the halftime break with a 2-0 lead.

Pleasantville pulled a goal back in the 77th minute through Jelani Roberts, but Scarborough sealed all three points in the 82nd minute when Jervae Weekes found the back of the net.

Even as his team looked to celebrate their precious win, Scarborough midfielder To Peters was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the 87th minute for a stamp on a Pleasantville player.

Though Scarborough stayed in fourth spot on the five-team table after the win, they moved to within a point of the trio of Carapichaima East Secondary, Trinity College Moka and Hillview College – all of whom are on five points.

With the top three teams gaining promotion for the 2025 premier division season, Scarborough can secure a spot in the SSFL top flight with a result against Carapichaima in their last game. Pleasantville, who have now dropped out of promotion contention, will face Trinity in their remaining match.

Hillview are in a precarious position as they are third on the table and will be on a bye in the final round, giving Scarborough the chance to leapfrog them when the Tobago championship winners face Carapichaima.

On January 9, SSFL president Merere Gonzales said the date for the final round of matches was still to be confirmed, but said it’s the league’s desire to play the games simultaneously to ensure fairness for all parties.

SSFL boys championship division Big 5 playoffs:

Teams*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Carapichaima East*3*1*2*0*4*2*2*5

Trinity Moka*3*1*2*0*3*2*1*5

Hillview College*4*1*2*1*4*4*0*5

Scarborough Secondary*3*1*1*1*5*4*1*4

Pleasantville Secondary*3*0*1*2*1*5*-4*1