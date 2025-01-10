Caledonia look to end Army's perfect TTPFL run

(FILE) Caledonia AIA's Solomn Austin (L) goes past AC Port of Spain defender Kerron St Cyr during their TT Premier Football League match, on December 15, 2024, at the Police Barracks, St James. - via TTPFL

TRINIDAD and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) leaders and top-scorers Defence Force (15 points) will go after a sixth straight win when they meet the third-placed Caledonia AIA (ten points) from 6 pm at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground on January 10.

The game will be the first game of a double-header, and will present the reigning First Citizens Knockout Cup champions Defence Force with the opportunity to continue their stellar start to the season. The army/Coast Guard combination have scored six goals in each of their last three matches, with their last game against defending champs AC PoS resulting in a stunning 6-3 win.

On January 5, new Defence Force coach Densill Theobald told Newsday the best was yet to come from his charges.

Caledonia, who are coming off a 2-2 draw in their previous fixture against Club Sando, will hope they can stop the dangerous Defence Force team in their tracks.

In the second game in La Horquetta, the resurgent Central FC (12 points) will meet the sixth-placed Club Sando from 8 pm.

In their last fixture, the second-placed Central also showed off their scoring form when they mauled 1976 FC Phoenix by a 6-2 margin, with attacker Kadeem Corbin bagging a hat-trick. Former Soca Warriors coach Angus Eve will try to inspire Sando past the new-look Central.

On January 11, Phoenix (six points) will aim to rebound from their heavy loss to Central when they play San Juan Jabloteh (five points) at the St James Police Barracks from 5 pm.

In the second game of the St James double-header from 7 pm, last season’s runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC (seven points) will tackle the cellar-placed Eagles FC, who have conceded 23 goals in their five matches.

The weekend’s matches will conclude with a double-header at the Arima Velodrome on January 12. From 5 pm, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers will face Prisons FC, with AC PoS (nine points) meeting Point Fortin Civic (six points) as they look to bounce back from their loss to Defence Force. AC PoS are currently fourth on the 12-team table, with Civic in seventh spot.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*5*5*0*0*22*7*15*15

Central FC*5*4*0*1*14*5*9*12

Caledonia*5*3*1*1*8*7*1*10

AC PoS*5*3*0*2*10*9*1*9

Police FC*5*2*1*2*14*10*4*7

Club Sando*5*1*3*1*11*6*5*6

Point Fortin Civic*5*2*0*3*7*8*-1*6

1976 FC Phoenix*5*2*0*3*9*14*-5*6

Jabloteh*5*1*2*2*10*11*-1*5

Prisons FC*5*1*2*2*7*10*-3*5

La Horquetta Rangers*5*1*1*3*7*12*-5*4

Eagles FC*5*0*0*5*3*23*-20*0

