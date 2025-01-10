Andrew Rambaran hits 50 as North rebound vs South

North’s Andrew Rambaran pulls for four runs while South wicketkeeper looks on during day one of the Namalco/TTCB Senior North South Classic at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on January 9, 2024 in Tarouba. - DANIEL PRENTICE

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 cricketer Andrew Rambaran led a response by North on day one of the Namalco Construction Services Ltd North-South Classic at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

At press time on January 9, North were 195/5 batting first at 7.15 pm in the day-night four-day match which bowled off at 2 pm.

Rambaran was unbeaten on an entertaining 51 not out off 60 deliveries with seven fours and one six.

North were in all sorts of trouble on 121/5, before youngsters Rambaran and Tobagonian Joshua James joined forces.

Rambaran, who represented TT at the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Rising Stars Two-Day and 50-over tournaments in 2024, showed his quality against his more senior opponents.

Rambaran is known for his attacking style and it was shown on the opening day.

James, who is a tall and imposing player, was relatively patient as he was unbeaten on 25 off 52 balls.

Earlier in the innings, Vikash Mohan struck 38 but could not convert his start.

The North-South Classic is being used as preparation for the West Indies Four-Day Championships, which is scheduled to bowl off on January 29.

The North team is being captained by Khary Pierre and the South unit is led by Jyd Goolie.