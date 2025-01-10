All ready for GE 2025?

THE EDITOR: Ready, set, go? How many political parties are ready with 41 candidates for all the constituencies? Which parties may still be struggling to find popular, believable aspirants? If it is only the named political leader of the small third political party who is popular on social media, what will happen?

It is an indelible fact that only the People's National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) can boast of thousands of supporters.

With a small number of citizens (1.4 million) there is a paucity in the gene pool for choosing suitable candidates for every constituency.

The difference of course is that both the PNM and the UNC can boast of the proverbial "safe seats."

Can an immediate general election happen when screenings of likely candidates have not been completed?

Can the general election be realistically called next week or next month? Before Carnival or after Carnival?

As Kojak (Telly Savalas) used to say: "Who loves ya, baby?"

Is it too early to write off the effects of a curfew-less state of emergency?

The proof of the 2025 political pudding will definitely be in the eating.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin