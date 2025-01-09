Let's spread messages of peace, not violence acts

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The Ifa/Orisa Council of TT (IOCTT) strongly condemns any individual or organisation inciting violence against any citizen of our beloved nation.

It has been brought to our attention that a video is being circulated on social media encouraging acts of violence. Such actions are not only unacceptable but also dangerous, as they undermine the harmony, peace, and mutual respect that are the foundations of our society.

Violence solves nothing. Anger and impulsiveness lead to destruction and regret. As practitioners and custodians of the sacred teachings of Ifa and Orisa, we urge all citizens to reflect deeply and embrace patience, peace, and understanding in times of difficulty.

In the wisdom of Ifa, it is said:

“You cannot see your reflection in boiling water. Similarly, you cannot see the truth in a state of anger. When the waters calm, clarity comes.”

>

Let us all adopt this wisdom in our lives. Decisions made in anger often result in lasting harm. The teachings of Ogbè Yọ́nú/Ògúndá emphasise:

"Anger does no one any good. Patience is the father of character. The elder who has patience has everything. Cast divination for inner head (destiny) and physical head (character). I urge you, my inner head, don’t let my character be spoiled. Whatever we do in this life, let’s exercise patience. Too much anger drives away goodness."

We call on every citizen of TT to calm their anger, reflect with clarity, and act with wisdom. A calm mind fosters rational decision-making, ensuring choices that bring harmony rather than division.

Let your motto be: Anger solves nothing. Patience builds everything.

As a diverse and culturally rich nation, our strength lies in unity, tolerance, and mutual respect. Violence and hatred tear at the fabric of our shared humanity.

We urge all leaders – spiritual, community, and political – to join us in spreading messages of peace and understanding. Together, we can ensure that TT remains a place where every citizen feels safe, valued, and respected.

We also call on the authorities to take the necessary steps to address the circulation of such harmful content and to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

May Olodumare, the creator of Heaven, Earth, and all existence, guide us toward clarity, peace, and collective progress.

Those who have ears, let them listen.

>

OLOYE SHAKA ALEXANDER

interim chairman

Ifa/Orisa Council of TT