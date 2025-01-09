Duke: I will ban 'killing' music

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke. - File photo

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke says he will ban “killing music” if he is ever given the chance to lead Trinidad and Tobago.

He was speaking at the funeral of Zachary Lindow at the Pembroke Anglican Church on January 7.

Lindow, 21, a salesman of Top Hill, Pembroke, was shot dead while working at the Bacolet convenience store on December 23. He was Tobago’s 26th murder victim for 2024.

Addressing mourners, an emotional Duke said, “One of the things that I will do if God allows me the opportunity to lead this country, I will ban any type of killing music. I doh care, I will ban it. Any type of 'kill, kill' music, I banning it.

“It could be from Jamaica. It could be from here, I banning that.

"Nobody could glorify killing, because killing could never be a right thing if you didn’t give life. So I banning that.”

The Belle Garden East/Roxborough/Delaford assemblyman also said he would ban what he called “bad gyal music."

“It is as bad as the 'kill' music. I have seen women deteriorate from being this level to that level and they have now become pretty pipers. They all want to know what you have to offer.”

Duke said the country was losing too many of its young people to gun violence.

“Folks, we cannot touch one without touching the other. We are losing our boys and our girls. The worst type of death is the death you have when you are alive and you still walking around. There is no meaning to your life. That is the worst type of death.

"And so when you see the tears today, I am crying for a community that has lost it.”