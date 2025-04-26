Shamfa urges supporters: Avoid conflict with political opponents

PNM supporters walk through Scarborough on April 25 on their "Red Day" event ahead of the general election. - Photos by Visual Styles

With just days to go before the general election, PNM Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis has urged party supporters to avoid conflict with their political opponents.

She was addressing the PNM’s final election rally at Gardenside carpark, Scarborough, on April 25. It followed a march, dubbed Red Day, through the streets of the capital city.

Cudjoe-Lewis advised, “Doh get into no comess and no confusion and no altercation with them. That is what they looking for. They gather in their numbers, they come ready to try to push up themselves, they looking for fight.

“They looking for confusion. They spreading lies on social media to get you to respond and to say something. But we are smarter than that and we not getting in no fight with them.”

She further urged them to hold strain and remain focused.

“Get your election day machinery in place because as much as you knock and you walk and you talk, if you don’t get out the votes on election day, it would be a waste.”

Cudjoe-Lewis, Minister of Sport and Community Development, said the PNM had much to celebrate.

“It is a homecoming for us because there are so many who left and came back home.”

But she said the celebration was not just about partying and motorcade, but redoubling their efforts to ensure they retained the government.

“It is also about talking to your God, talking to your neighbour, talking to your children, making them understand the importance of going out there and voting for the PNM.

“If you stay at home, remember the others will come out and vote. Get in the polling station and do what only you can do for yourself. It is a serious decision that we have to make."

Cudjoe-Lewis said the next few days should be dedicated to getting the votes out.

“Get a paper, write down everybody who you could call. This is not only for the canvassers, runners and drivers. It is for each and every one of us. We all know somebody who is old enough to vote.

“You don’t have to wait on the PNM cars to pick them up. You can jump in your cars yourself and then pick up somebody.

"Make it your business to go to the polls and vote for Ayanna Webster-Roy in Tobago East and Shamfa Cudjoe in Tobago West.”

Tobago East candidate and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy also urged supporters to pray before and on election day.

“It is important that we start covering ourselves with the blood of Jesus. It is not just an election but about reclaiming the soul of Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.

“It is about saving our children and our children’s children. It is about ensuring good governance and good government for God-fearing people.

“So, red brigade, it is imperative that if you haven’t been praying, start praying now because while we might be sleeping they (Tobago People’s Party) may be doing more than painting the walls blue.

“I am urging PNM people from now to start covering Tobago in prayers. But this isn’t about Tobago alone. This is about Trinidad and Tobago.”

PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis and THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris also spoke.