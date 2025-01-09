Dream Team cool opponent in Fishing Pond League

Dream Team made a winning start in the Fishing Pond Football League - Photo courtesy FPFL

DREAM Team made a winning start in the Fishing Pond Football League (FPFL) with a narrow 4-3 victory over Take That and Cool It at the Fishing Pond Recreation Ground on January 4.

The teams would have been excited to take the field as the league had not operated for the past five years.

A double from Patrick Parris helped steer Dream Team to the win.

In the first match of the doubleheader, Coca defeated Manzanilla 2-1 thanks to goals from Mitchell Valiente and Andre Jordan. Grabbing the consolation item for Manzanilla was Hadeem Navarro.

In the only match on January 5, Wallerfield and Arima All Stars played to a goalless draw.

Action in the league will continue on January 10 with Damarie facing Wallerfield at 7 pm.

Two matches will be contested on January 11 with Coalmine playing Santos at 5 pm and Biche tackling Quash Trace at 7 pm.

Dream Team will return to the field on January 12 with a match against Peytonville United at 6 pm.

Fixtures: