Sport Ministry congratulates Makeda Bain on Grand Slam Player Development invite

Trinidad and Tobago tennis player Makeda Bain. - File Photo

THE Ministry of Sport and Community Development has congratulated top Under-14 tennis player Makeda Bain on her invitation to join the Grand Slam Player Development Programme, which serves off in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru from January 16 - February 8.

Bain is the current Confederation of Tennis of Central America and the Caribbean's number-one-ranked U14 female tennis player in the region.

A ministry statement on January 8 said it was “honoured to have provided funding to the tune of $100,000 last fiscal year to support Makeda’s journey through regional tournaments. This funding has been instrumental in providing her with the opportunities to compete at the highest levels.”

The ministry hailed this opportunity as testament to her hard work, talent and the support of her community.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, we wish Makeda all the best as she embarks on this incredible journey, and we look forward to witnessing her continued excellence in tennis.”

