TTFA to commence girls’ U-14 high performance screening on January 11

(FILE) A Puerto Rican player, left, and her TT rival vie for the ball in a CFU Girls Under-14 Challenge match in Antigua. - TTFA Media

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will begin preparations for this year’s Caribbean Football Union under-14 girls’ challenge series when its new girls’ under-14 high-performance cycle commences with screening sessions from January 11.

On January 6, via its social media platforms, the TTFA called on prospective players to register for the screening sessions. Interested players must be born on or after January 1, 2011, to December 31, 2013.

The screening will begin at the Ato Boldon Stadium training field in Balmain, Couva on January 11, with the Tobago leg of the sessions commencing two days later at the Shaw Park recreational facility. The Trinidad sessions will be held from 11 am to 12.30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, with the Tobago sessions being held from 3.30 pm to 5 pm on Mondays and Fridays.

TTFA’s director of women’s football, Jinelle James, explained that the high-performance sessions will lead into the CFU Challenge Series, which is expected to be held between the July and August period. CFU is still to announce the hosts for the tournament.

The high-performance sessions will be spearheaded by Afiyah Matthias, Ayana Russell and veteran women’s coach Marlon Charles.

>

Interested parties are asked to contact 707-8232 for more information on the screening in Trinidad and 385-8924 for more details on the Tobago screening. Players are also asked to walk with both red and white jerseys for the sessions, along with black shorts and red socks.

Links to the registration forms can be accessed via the TTFA’s social media platforms.