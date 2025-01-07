Reflections on Rowley’s imminent departure

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: In my New Year’s address, I called for a seamless generational transfer of leadership in TT – a critical step towards tapping into the wealth of intellectual, ethical, transformational, business, and political talent that resides in our youth.

For too long the entrenched culture of political leadership in this country has stifled fresh ideas and innovation, with leaders holding on to power long after their relevance has waned.

This stagnation has cost our nation dearly. It has prevented us from leveraging the creativity and dynamism of younger generations while fostering a political culture resistant to change.

Too often our leaders hold on to power way past their expiry dates, departing politics sadly either in ignominy or in a casket, leaving behind an unplanned vacuum of leadership. This unfortunate narrative has been the hallmark of TT’s political history since 1956.

In light of this, I commend Prime Minister Rowley for his decision to step down from active politics.

>

He heeded my suggestion and did the right thing by announcing his imminent departure from local politics. His announcement reflects an acknowledgement of the need for change – a departure from the status quo that should serve as an example to all political leaders in our country.

This moment marks a pivotal opportunity to reshape our political landscape and foster a culture of planned, deliberate, and transparent succession.

If he is to truly put the country first, he must focus on engineering a leadership transition that prioritises the national interest above partisan politics. Such a process must be guided by meritocracy, transparency, and inclusivity, ensuring that the best and brightest are identified and supported to take the reins of the PNM among the many contenders.

If Dr Rowley succeeds in instituting a fair, transparent, and consultative process, he will leave a legacy far greater than any policy initiative – a legacy that normalises the concept of succession planning within our political culture.

At this historic juncture, I also call upon all political leaders to reflect deeply on the implications of this announcement. Leadership is about making tough decisions, often placing the greater good above personal ambition.

It is my hope that they will all recognise the importance of this moment and take the necessary steps to ensure that parties position themselves for renewal and progress.

As a nation, we must embrace the ethos of generational renewal as a cornerstone of our democracy. It is only by fostering a culture that values fresh ideas, bold visions, and transformational leadership that we can rise above the challenges we face and build a brighter future for all citizens.

Rowley’s announcement is a step in the right direction. It is now up to all of us to seize this moment and advocate for the political reform and renewal our nation so desperately needs.

The time for change is now, and it starts with each of us committing to a new vision for TT.

>

RODNEY CHARLES

Naparima MP