Equip children with earplugs for Carnival

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I must comment (again) on my observation regarding children’s exposure to excessive volume levels from DJ trucks during Carnival events, in particular the Children's Carnival street parade.

Don’t parents realise that it’s harmful to the children’s hearing to be overexposed to excessively loud music? Equip them with earplugs if the authorities are too blind (should I say too deaf?) to issue warnings and regulations to help with this problem.

If you don’t believe me, check DRETCHI for statistics – not only for children, but adults as well.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook

