Downhillspiral willcontinue

Joshua Regrello - Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: Will 2025 bring change?

In TT it is widely known that once you step on certain toes you will get your throat buss, as we say in local parlance. But so it is and there is no end in sight that we will elect leaders, or leaders will come forth, who will enforce laws and bring an end to such nefarious realities and power that the underworld wields.

We get what we elect, albeit simply exchange, in spite of promises of change. The rampant lawlessness (in spite of every law existing), corruption and zero accountability continue unabated

That said, upon reflection, we have missed two golden opportunities to make ourselves better.

The first is Joshua Regrello's beaming his amazing feat to the world where none of our leaders (there was a minister there front and centre of course playing himself) thought it fit to collaborate with Regrello and his team in at least having a TT flag on the set or a map of TT, or even a picture of a steelpan in the background (is there a tourism minister asleep somewhere?).

>

And secondly, announcing to and alarming the world that we are under an exaggerated state of emergency when all that was necessary was for our security forces and those in control to effect what we made this announcement and pappyshow about with – with two ministers sounding clueless. Where were the Commissioner of Police and the Chief of the Defence Force? Asleep too?

Seemingly knee-jerk reactions and mindless roadblocks just won't make TT as great as it should be. Instead, we will continue to spiral downhill while the untouchables continue to reign and rule.

When will we get real? Hopefully in 2025.

P KING

Port of Spain