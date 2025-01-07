Defence Force men claim Tobago Rugby Sevens Classic crown

The Defence Force rugby team. - Photo courtesy TTDF

DEFENCE Force’s rugby men retained their trophy in the Tobago Rugby Sevens Classic tournament when they copped the 2025 edition with a whopping 42-5 win against Mashujaa in the final at Shaw Park on January 5.

There were just three teams in the men’s category, with Defence Force opening their account with a 40-7 win over Tobago Legends in their first game. Mashujaa registered a 29-12 win against Tobago Legends in their first game to set up the final meeting with the Army/Coast Guard combination.

In the final, though, Mashujaa had no answer for MVP Isaiah Small and the Defence Force team as the former repeated their title feat from 2023.

SEPOS Ruggers had a productive weekend in the tournament, and they finished first in the women’s under-21 category, to go along with a runners-up finish in the men’s under-21 category.

Coming up against Whanau RA, San Juan RFC and Port of Spain’s School of Rugby in the round-robin phase, SEPOS’ under-21 women’s team claimed the title with a victory over San Juan in the final on January 4. Meanwhile, in the men’s under-21 final, Whanau RA had the last laugh when they turned back SEPOS. San Juan finished third.

Tobago Rugby FC and School of Rugby also participated in the men’s under-21 category. The Tobago Rugby Classic committee indicated that its next tournament will be the second edition of the Sand Slam beach tournament which will be held from May 30-June 1.