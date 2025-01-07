Congrats to Corneal on FIFA diploma

Anton Corneal - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: TT Football Association (TTFA) technical director Anton Corneal has earned a FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) technical-leadership diploma. Congratulations to him.

His achievement is reflective of his dedication and TT's commitment to football education and development.

Well done, Anton, for graduating from the first edition of the FIFA diploma.

TT's football future requires expert leadership skills. Let us see how the future of football will be shaped and influenced in the future years.

I wish him well. However, he must remember winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

A word of caution though. Corneal's qualifications are looking extremely good on paper. Football, however, is played on grass.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town