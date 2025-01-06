Tools stolen from storeroom at ANR Robinson Airport

Police are investigating the theft of tools, valued at $24,000, from the ANR Robinson International Airport compound over the weekend.

According to reports, a project manager reported a break-in of a storeroom on the compound on Saturday morning.

Various types of drills, impactors and wire coils were reported stolen.

In Port of Spain, officers are investigating an attempt to steal items from the Cookies and Cream clothing store on Queen Street, on December 4.

A police report said at about 1.20 am, officers on mobile patrol responded to a report of an incident on Queen Street. When they got to the clothing store, they found the showroom window broken and clothes hangers and tags on the floor.

A 5-foot iron rod was found on the floor of the store while a concrete block was found on the pavement. Officers received information that a man was seen attempting to fish out items from the store with the piece of iron but ran off when an alarm was raised. Investigators are also probing the robbery of $12,000 worth of tools from a container at Riverside Road, St Clair .

Meanwhile, a TT Ride Share driver of Sangre Grande was assaulted and robbed of his wallet and Samsung phone in Sangre Grande.

Police arrested three men and recovered the stolen phone.

According to reports, at about 9.15 pm on Friday, the victim went to Cantaro Village for a pickup when three men entered his car.

One of the men pulled the car’s hand brakes and announced a robbery. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and although he was pursued, he managed to escape.

The three men left the car but took the driver’s wallet and phone. The suspects were arrested by Santa Cruz police and the stolen cell phone recovered.

In San Juan, a victim was shot twice by a man he knew on Saturday afternoon. While at the hospital, the victim pointed out the suspect to the police. The suspect, also injured, was arrested while seeking medical treatment for a gunshot wound to his right foot.

In Cunupia, the manager of the Stingray Bar and Lounge reported two TVs and a mixer, valued at $8,000, missing after noises were heard coming from the bar.

Reports suggest entry was gained by climbing a gate and using a ladder.

The stolen items were found in an empty parcel of land nearby but no arrests were

In Pepper Sauce Village, Chaguanas, police responded to a report of an attack on an elderly woman by a mentally ill relative who also attacked another family member on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested and remains in police custody.