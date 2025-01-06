Stuart Young picked to be PM

Soon-to-be Prime Minister Stuart Young. - File photo courtesy OTP

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young will replace Dr Rowley as Prime Minister when the latter demits office.

Rowley made the announcement on January 6 at the close of the government's parliamentary retreat at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, Tobago.

Rowley claimed Young had got the majority of support from members.

Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson was also said to have been considering throwing her hat into the ring for the position.

Young, an attorney, is a Senior Counsel. He has been MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann's West since 2015. He is the Minister of Energy, a Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and a former minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs. He has been appointed to act as prime minister and as attorney general on occasion.

Rowley announced at a news conference on January 3 that he would step down as prime minister before the end of the parliamentary term in August.

He also announced he would not be seeking to contest the Diego Martin West seat again in the general election.