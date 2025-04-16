Denominational boards cautious about CXC announcement

CXC registrar Wayne Wesley. - File photo

SOME denominational schools are cautiously optimistic about the changes being made to the administration of subjects by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). They are awaiting further details on implementation from CXC.

On April 14, CXC announced the creation of a new qualification called the Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTEC), which will split traditional subjects into modules, enabling students to engage with the topics at their own pace. Students will be awarded certificates for each module and be able to complete modules in different subjects without having to complete the entire subject.

Catholic School Board head Sharon Mangroo said it was an interesting and exciting development.

“I’m interested in seeing where it goes. It provides flexibility, which in this environment is needed. It allows the young people more flexibility, to see what they’re really interested in and to pursue those aspects of subject areas that will build their portfolios towards what they’re aiming at.

“As it is now, you do a certain number of CSEC and CAPE subjects, and particularly with CAPE, your focus is a bit narrow. What this has the potential to do, is it allows you to spread a great deal more. You could cover more areas without specialising as yet. Over 20 years ago, I realised this is what other countries do.

"They don’t lock you down in one little path from early. Our children are locked down from about Form 3 when they choose their subjects. We will see how it works, but it has the potential to offer the children a much wider education, and maybe a real education.”

Presbyterian Church communications manager Michael Cooper-Ochiengh said the church would not make a statement until it understood how the changes would be implemented.

“We would want to have some consultations with CXC to determine what will happen. I believe they are having a consultation soon, and we will wait on that before we make any pronouncements.”

ASJA general secretary Haji Rahimool Hosein said the education board was still looking into the announcement.

“We have to talk to our secondary school principals to know how this is going to affect them or if it would affect them.”

Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Secretary General Vijay Maharaj said the Association of Denominational Boards of Education would be meeting next week to discuss the announcement and would issue a statement.

National Council of Parent Teacher Associations (NPTA) president Walter Stewart said the initiative was a welcome one which spoke to a program-based approach rather than a subject-based approach.

“This module type arrangement treats with flexible teaching based on particular skills or disciplines. CTEC will seek to align teaching and learning methodologies with real-world application. For example, the level of mathematics required for a job as a banker may differ from that required as an engineer and the syllabus will be arranged to suit job specifications based on three layers - micro, intermediate & macro.

“It is interesting to note that CXC and NPTA have recently teamed up with other PTA's throughout Caricom and conducted a webinar on matters related to CXC and CAPE. It was suggested that these webinars be conducted once per term and as such this would afford the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions on CTEC.”

Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools president Sharlene Hicks-Raeburn said the association was assessing the impact of the proposed change.

“We await the Ministry of Education's comments as the executive engages in discussions. A few questions we have thus far: How will the SBA component be treated? Will students be able to reuse the SBAs? How many times will students be able to redo modules? We are continuing our analysis.”

Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president Martin Lum Kin said the association was also analysing the proposal by CXC.