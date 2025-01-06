Candice Changoor appointed GML CFO

The Trinidad Guardian on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, a member of Guardian Media Ltd. - File photo

GUARDIAN Media Ltd (GML) has announced the appointment of Candice Changoor as chief financial officer in a notice on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) website on January 2.

Changoor has been acting as CFO since December 1, 2023. The official role took effect from January 1.

“The company and the board of directors would like to congratulate Ms.

“Changoor on her appointment,” the announcement on the TTSE’s website said.

In 2023 Gerhard Pettier was appointed acting managing director of GML after Dr Karian Hepburn-Malcolm stepped down. In November 2024 he was officially appointed in that position.

The company has been on an uphill battle to get out of the red for the past few years.

Guardian Media’s last summary consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the period ending September 2024 said its year-to-date loss before tax stood at $10.414 million, but it was 36 per cent less than losses for the year before, which stood at $16.218 million.

Chairman Peter Clarke in last year’s financial statements said cost-saving initiatives helped reduce expenses by 12 per cent.